Playable demo now available to unlock bonus content, featuring iconic weapons and character-specific abilities.

Collaborators like Yuko Komiyama and David Nakayama enhance experience with classic Contra music and art style.

Contra: Operation Galuga is the highly anticipated new Contra title. Touted as a return to the classic Contra formula, it promises to bring the old school run-'n'-gun action to the modern era, something some of the more recent and experimental Contra titles were lacking. The official mission start date is March 12, when Mad Dog and Scorpio will deploy on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Digital pre-orders are now live for Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and the game may be wishlisted on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam. Physical pre-orders from Limited Run games will go live on March 1. The MSRP for this T-rated adventure is $39.99. For those who are eager to enter the jungle, a playable demo is now available on digital storefronts.

The demo for Contra: Operation Galuga can serve as basic training for the upcoming game. The demo will feature a sampling of content from the first and third stages of the game and supports between one and four players. Completing the demo will unlock bonus content for the final game. Contra: Operation Galuga is a full re-imagining of the classic NES and arcade Contra from the '80s. Players can choose from a group of elite commandos, including Arnold Schwarzenegger Bill "Mad Dog" Rizer and Sylvester Stallone Lance "Scorpion" Bean. These commandos will blast their way through eight stages of mayhem against the alien terrorist threat Red Falcon. Iconic Contra weapons will of course be part of the player's arsenal, including Spread Shot, Crush Bombs and Laser Beam. In addition to the standard issue armaments, there will be character-specific abilities such as double jumps, grappling and sliding, along with the power to overload weapons for even more power in the game's Story, Arcade and Challenge modes.

The experience is brought to life by an all-star group of collaborators that recreate the classic Contra music and iconic art style. The main score is created by composers Yuko Komiyama and Norihiko Hibino of Scarlet Moon, and features some cinematic reworkings of familiar Contra tunes mixed in with some original music mixed in for good measure. The story was drafted in conjunction with Dai Sato and Naruki Nagakawa of Storyriders Inc., and the game's key illustration is provided by renowned comic book artist David Nakayama. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for more coverage on Contra: Operation Galuga.