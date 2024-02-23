Key Takeaways Contra: Operation Galuga blends classic run-and-gun with modern enhancements for balance in gameplay.

Contra set the standard for run-and-gun action back in the '80s. Throughout the decades it's experimented with its formula, going into 3D as most franchises did and made a few bizarre design choices that greatly deviated from the original format, such as Contra: Rogue Corps. Branching off into new directions isn't inherently bad, but the general consensus seems to be Contra is at its best when it's sticking to the formula that made it great in the first place. Contra: Operation Galuga takes the franchise back to the beginning in a modern reimagining of the original game that introduced players to the threat of Red Falcon on the NES and arcade.

Demo-lition

The demo Contra: Operation Galuga takes the player through the beginning of the game. Contra veterans will immediately recognize the location and notice that while it's a faithful recreation, it also expands on the original short level design. The demo takes the player through what was the first level in the original and seamlessly transitions into the third. Whether the second and fourth stages with the behind the solider perspective will appear in the full game is yet to be seen, but the content of the demo did bring back the familiar battlegrounds of Contra with new additions.

The first level is a remake of the original Jungle level, but it's expanded with changes to the terrain and a certain explosive event that pays tribute to the first level of Super Contra and Contra III: The Alien Wars. The boss battles have also been expanded from their original incarnations. They remain true to their original designs, but are tougher and more aggressive this time around. In short, the brief content that we were able to experience in the demo showcases that the goal of Contra: Operation Galuga is to balance enough modern enhancements to make it relevant in the current gaming climate while being a faithful recreation of the 1987 classic.

Contra: Operation Galuga includes the classic run-and-gun of the original, but does have many modern options added. Classic Contra has always been where your character dies in one hit, regardless of what that hit may be. In addition to multiple difficulty levels, the player has the option to choose the original one hit kill or can opt to have a health bar. Contra purists will naturally go for the one hit option, but given that was a mechanic that was intended to keep the quarters pumping into the arcade cabinet, many players might find the health bar route more enjoyable, especially since its unconfirmed at this time if there will be a 30 life code. Perks can also be equipped at the beginning of the game which can grant an extra health point or weapon retention after death, so there are a few options with difficulty to make this friendly to the casual player and hardcore veteran. Players will be able to carry two different weapons at once, a mechanic that was introduced in Contra III: The Alien Wars which is great for people who find it difficult to choose between homing missiles and spread shot. Players can also sacrifice their weapon with the Overload ability, which has a variety of different effects depending on the weapon.

What's Old Is New

The demo allows players to play both Arcade and Story mode. The content of each mode was identical as far as levels and enemies go, but there are other differences. In Story mode, the player can only choose between the two original Contra heroes, Bill Rizer and Lance Bean. There was a cutscene at the beginning that explains why they're going to Galuga Archipelago and introduces some NPCs. During the level, one of these NPCs would appear in a dialog box at the top of the screen to discuss basic tutorial elements, which he meant well but his presence was a safety hazard as he tended to cover up incoming projectiles. Arcade mode does away with NPCs crashing the mission and expository dialog, allowing the player to just jump into the action and start shooting everything that moves with extreme prejudice. Arcade mode had more character options. It introduces a woman soldier named Ariana, and the red and blue Probotectors, a reference to the Japanese version of Contra. The characters have subtle differences with perks, like Ariana can equip one that extends her slide and Lance can increase the height of his double jump. But these differences aside, the fundamentals seem the same across all characters.

The demo for Contra: Operation Galuga is short and sweet and those familiar with Contra can expect to complete it in 10 or 15 minutes. Having been a fan of the original Contra during childhood, this remake seems to be striking the balance between catering to nostalgia while also being relevant to modern gaming sensibilities. The inclusion of game mechanics that were introduced in later Contra games is a wise decision, as one of the challenges with returning to older games can be readjusting to how basic the gameplay was. From observing the reworked levels and boss fights to hearing the new arrangements for the soundtrack, my curiosity has been piqued for what the rest of the game will reveal. Contra: Operation Galuga is scheduled for release on March 12 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. Completing the demo will unlock bonuses for the full game.