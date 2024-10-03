Core Keeper is a pretty unique sandbox game, having you explore a massive cave system, make a nice little base for yourself and for some NPCs, and potentially fight giant worms, among other creatures. That is to say, there aren't many games like Core Keeper.

The sandbox game space has quite a bit to offer if you've gotten everything you've wanted out of Core Keeper, though, so I've compiled a few great games with similar components. I think if you enjoy Core Keeper, you'll have a great time with these choices.

10 One Lonely Outpost

Not a Great Game, but Quite Similar

One Lonely Outpost is a similar game to Core Keeper on the surface, dropping you alone in an unfamiliar location and expecting you to use your tools and survival skills to survive. But you can eventually have your base blossom into a full-blown civilization with a ton of characters.

The only issue is it's pretty slow and, in my opinion, somewhat boring. It's got a similar gameplay loop and the space aesthetic is quite neat, plus the characters are more in-depth than the ones you'll find in Core Keeper, but that's about it. You might find it enjoyable, and it's still in development, so give it a shot.

9 My Time at Sandrock

Grindy, But A Fun Sandbox

My Time at Sandrock

Another farming game, My Time at Sandrock, is a cozy game where you build up a small town by doing side quests, farming, bolstering your arsenal of devices, and doing a bunch of smaller tasks along the way. It gets pretty grindy, but at least it has fun combat.

It's also got a full-blown story and some fun mining, among other things. I wouldn't say it's super similar to Core Keeper, but if you're looking for a game where you build a colony, do some base building, fight enemies, and dig through caves, it's a good time.

8 I Am Future

Condensed Construction and Farming

Not a traditional sandbox game, but I Am Future is a cozy apocalypse survival game where you build up a base as the only person left alive. It has you deconstructing a bunch of random items you can scavenge around the rooftops, and using those to build a cozy home amongst the flood.

It's fun to survive and thrive off of the scraps you can scavenge, and the various machines you can craft and things you can create are pretty fun to mess with. It's not extremely similar, but still a great game if you're looking for a base-building game with some NPCs you can interact with.

7 Subnautica

Terrifying Base Building

Subnautica

Subnautica is a game you've probably heard about before, whether for the aquatic base building, ocean exploration, or horrors beyond your comprehension . It's a 3D exploration-focused game rather than purely sandbox, but you can still have some great fun building and crafting stuff.

I should emphasize this game is pretty terrifying, especially if you're keen on actually progressing and not just content to play on the easier modes forever. It's very fun though, and if you can conquer your fear of the water, it'll probably appeal to you.

6 Minecraft

You've Probably Played It

I put Minecraft here because while it's pretty well fit for Core Keeper enjoyers, you've probably already played the highest-selling game ever. You can delve into massive cave systems, build up massive structures and cool bases , and kinda do some colony building.

It's nice to explore the underground cave systems, delve into structures like Trial Chambers, and light up caves that are way too large nowadays.

I don't have to explain Minecraft though; this is just a sign to play it for the hundredth time.

5 No Man's Sky

Colony Building in Space

Image from the No Man's Sky Steam Store Page.

You've probably heard about it in a negative context a few years ago, but No Man's Sky has improved drastically over time with some banger free updates, and now has great co-op, fun base building, and a universe that actually feels worthwhile to explore.

It's not super similar, namely, it's more focused on doing quests for characters and mining and exploring planets rather than much of any cave-dwelling, but I think the other sandbox aspects mesh well with the game design and will be pretty enjoyable regardless.

4 Forager

Fast-Paced Sandbox Gameplay

Forager is a fast-paced action game mixed with a creative sandbox, and it possesses a fun gameplay loop where you gain a ton of resources, put those resources into a massive variety of systems and objects, and create a huge, efficient island.

It's cool to make a condensed, tiny area where everything is running smoothly, and it's got some fun exploration aspects where you have to buy islands around your own, harvest their materials, and smack a ton of stuff with your tools.

3 Moonstone Island

Farming With Some Flavor

Image from Steam

Moonstone Island

Moonstone Island is like a mix of Stardew Valley, Pokémon, and Slay the Spire all mixed together, and it's pretty wild. It's great if you want to play it as a super chill farming game with some magic and RPG elements, but it's also just a great time in general.

It's a pretty fun, more dynamic game than most other farming simulators you'll find in the indie sandbox space. It's got fun base building, exploration, and combat, and it's great if you're looking for something with some more in-depth fighting than usual.

2 Terraria

Colony Building and Eldritch Abomination Slaying

Terraria's another game you've probably heard of, but that doesn't make it any less fantastic. You can build a bunch of homes for various NPCs, delve into caves that sprawl out forever, find a few thousand unique items , and play for over a thousand hours if you're like me.

It's pretty telling that Core Keeper has Terraria items in it; these games are pretty similar. Terraria has a ton of mods, and so much content you can keep playing it forever. It's great if you want to mine, craft, dig, and create a fun society as well as kill gods.

1 Stardew Valley

Farming, Building a Community, and Mining