Are you a fanatic of Call of Duty: Warzone? You can now represent your entire PC gaming suite with Call of Duty: Warzone sponsored products including a full computer to start off. A multi-year, cross brand collaboration between five big names in the gaming component industry have teamed up to offer players every thing they need to officially suit up. CORSAIR, Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC and SCUF Gaming have introduced the Call of Duty: Warzone Collection with components ranging from controllers and the stream deck to full-fledge PC builds complete with the most modern technology for the most modern warfare.

“We are thrilled to team up with Activision again as our world-class brands come together for the return of Verdansk,” said Thi La, President and COO at CORSAIR. “This powerful collaboration extends across multiple product categories at CORSAIR including Drop, Elgato, ORIGIN PC and SCUF Gaming, bringing true high-performance to true Call of Duty: Warzone fans as they squad up and drop in.” “Call of Duty: Warzone fans are some of the most passionate gamers in the world, and we couldn’t be more excited to once again team up with CORSAIR to deliver best-in-class products built for this incredible community as we celebrate the 5th anniversary of Call of Duty: Warzone,” said Brooke Carpenter, Senior Director, Global Consumer Products at Activision.

Both CORSAIR and ORIGIN PC will offer PC's with CORSAIR having one with the latest AMD CPU and GPU while ORIGIN has two for customization.

The Complete List of Call of Duty: Warzone Collection Hardware

CORSAIR Call of Duty: Warzone Collection

VENGEANCE a7500 CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION GAMING PC: Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT, powered by unified AMD RDNA 4 compute units, with 3500X Mid-Tower Case with a stunning wraparound glass aesthetic. Features a NAUTILUS 240mm Liquid CPU Cooler that delivers faster performance and enhanced cooling.

VENGEANCE RGB DD5 DRAM CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Delivers DDR5 performance, higher frequencies, and greater capacities optimized for AMD and Intel® motherboards while lighting up your PC with dynamic, individually addressable ten-zone RGB lighting.

SCUF Call of Duty: Warzone Collection

REFLEX PRO CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Stay unstoppable with ergonomically designed remappable paddles, adaptive triggers, and onboard profiles that allow you to quickly switch from one game to another with SCUF Reflex for PlayStation 5.

REFLEX FPS CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Designed for fast responses and the ultimate control in the game. Featuring four customizable rear paddles, instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip.

INSTINCT PRO CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Engineered for better performance and responsiveness, SCUF Instinct Pro for Xbox Series X|S provides four remappable paddles, interchangeable thumbsticks, and instant triggers that switch from regular to a mouse-like click at the flip of a switch.

VALOR PRO CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Pushes performance on Xbox with optimized ergonomics and game-changing features. Stop sacrificing your aim. Keep your thumbs on the thumbsticks while you jump, slide, reload, and more.

ENVISION PRO CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Designed to deliver the best experience for controller PC gamers. SCUF Envision is equipped with 11 additional remappable inputs, ultra-fast wired/wireless connectivity, and advanced software for macros and endless customization options.

UNIVERSAL CONTROLLER PROTECTION CASE CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: This case has an impact resistant exterior and a soft, padded interior to protect your controller from dents and scratches, even while traveling. It works to protect any Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, or Xbox One controller.

Elgato Call of Duty: Warzone Collection

STREAM DECK MK.2 CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE EDITION: Features 15 customizable LCD keys to control apps and platforms. Hit the Elgato Marketplace for app plugins, icons, tracks plus effects, and keep your setup fresh with interchangeable faceplates.