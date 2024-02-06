Key Takeaways WWE 2K24 gameplay trailer released, featuring new match types, Superstars, and Legends. March 8 launch with early access for Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition.

Ambulance Match and Casket Match showcased in trailer, with updated Backstage Brawl arena and interactive environments.

Special Guest Referee Match returns, 2K Showcase to feature historic moments with wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold, Rhea Ripley, and more.

Today, 2K and Visual Concepts have officially released the first gameplay trailer for WWE 2K24, which will launch on March 8 with a three-day early period for those that opt for the Forty Years of Wrestlemania Edition. The trailer showcases not only new match types and actual gameplay, but also some of the 200+ WWE Superstars and Legends that will be present in the game. There is even a teaser of Muhammad Ali at the end and was involved early on Wrestlemania. Fans can expect more information on new match types, the highly-acclaimed 2K Showcase.... of the Immortals, and more soon.

The trailer begins with a focus on the new Ambulance Match, where a match is won by putting the opponent into the ambulance. Roman Reigns and LA Knight are featured here, and shows some areas of where the ambulance will be located. Of course this means there needs to be some open area, and this means an updated Backstage Brawl arena will be included. Players can expect new weapons and interactive environments that include a stop sign, vending machine, trash can, control room glass and more. The trailer offers footage of The Undertaker (you know how you read that) and Shawn Michaels in the new Casket Match. The goal here, much like the Ambulance Match, is to fight wherever and eventually put the opponent to rest in the casket and close the lid.

Related Review: WWE 2K23 2K and Visual Concepts continue to show commitment to this franchise in WWE 2K23 by making necessary gameplay changes and additions.

The other big match addition sees the return of the Special Guest Referee Match. This features Randy Orton, Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens with Orton as the guest referee. Orton stops his count at two and delivers an RKO to Solo. The 2K Showcase will be celebrating the 40 years of Wrestlemania History, so knowing how well these interactive documentaries have been put together in the past, one can expect a wide variety of matches rather than just focusing on one person. Historic moments featuring Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Rhea Ripley, The Ultimate Warrior, Charlotte Flair, John Cena, Triple H, The Undertaker and more will be featured.

WWE 2K24 will come with three available options. The Standard Edition and Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition will release on March 8 while the Deluxe Edition will launch in US on March 5. The Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition will be digital only and launch on March 5, as well. For more information, you can visit the official WWE 2K24 website here. The new gameplay trailer can be viewed here on YouTube.