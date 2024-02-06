Key Takeaways Corsair has released the MP600 ELITE, a high-performance M.2 SSD compatible with desktops, laptops, and the PlayStation 5.

The MP600 ELITE offers PCIe 4.0 speeds, with three models available and capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB.

With a low-profile aluminum heatsink for cooling, this SSD exceeds PS5 performance requirements and comes with a five-year warranty. Available now starting at $89.99.

Corsair has released a new performance M.2 SSD that offers a range of cooling options and is compatible with desktops, laptops and the PlayStation 5. The new series is the MP600 ELITE and will offer PCIe 4.0 speeds that are also backwards compatible with PCIe 3.0, albeit lower performance. Three models of this series are available that includes the CORSAIR MP600 ELITE, MP600 ELITE with Heatspreader, and the dedicated PlayStation 5 version that also includes the Heatspreader. As a whole, this model is specifically geared towards gamers, creators and PC builders for maximum performance that delivers high numbers in read/write speed.

On top of there being three versions of the MP600 ELITE available, it breaks down more as there are 1 TB and 2 TB capacities available now, with a 4 TB model launching in April. These SSDs have been build using high-density 3D TLC NAND and offers AES 256-bit encryption including endurance upto 1,200TBW. For those looking to add this to their PS5, slipping the cover off of the consoles and easily sliding this device in can be done in just a handful of minutes. It has been engineered for specific use in the PS5 and offers a low-profile aluminum heatsink to keep the drive cool under duress. This exceeds all PS5 performance requirements by a wide margin and will also work with the new slim model.

All CORSAIR SSDs are supported by the free CORSAIR SSD Toolbox software. This is mainly for PC usage, but does allow for convenient features such as secure erase and firmware updates from the desktop. The MP600 ELITE is also backed by a five year warranty. The actual performance number of these drives when using a PCIe 4.0 slot clocks in at a read speed of 7,000MB/sec and a write speed of 6,500MB/sec. Then, a random read and write speed of up to 1,000K and 1,200K IOPS will boost things even more.

The standard version of the MP600 ELITE with 1 TB storage retails for $89.99 while jumping to $164.99 for the 2 TB. The version with the heatspreader that comes in black retails for $94.99 for 1 TB and $169.99 for 2 TB. The PS5 edition comes in silver and has the same price options as the PC version of the drive. These are available now at CORSAIR webstore and from authorized retailers and distributors of CORSAIR products. You can check out the wide range of other CORSAIR drives, including the MP600 MICRO and the MP7000 PRO here.