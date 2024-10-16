CORSAIR has announced a new version of its VIRTUOSO headset with the VIRTUOSO MAX. This new headset is available immediately and brings new innovative engineering to its setup. Not only is there a PC version, but also an officially licensed version for Xbox consoles. The VIRTUOSO MAX allows for seamless wireless connectivity between both Xbox and PC, with the Xbox version offering intuitive on-ear audio/chat mix controls. With offering both ultra-fast and ultra-reliable 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth will allow for that effortless swapping. The VIRTUOSO MAX is available in both black and in silver as the PC version will integrate with the CORSAIR iCUE software. The Xbox version is available in one color.

Bolstering Deeper Audio Technology

The PC version of the VIRTUOSO MAX will offer Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Players will need to download the Dolby Access app from the Microsoft Store. The system will auto detect the headset if the included dongle is plugged in. This technology brings multi-dimensional sound to the gameplay experience with exceptional realism. The headset also includes active noise cancellation to remove distractions from the outside world. CORSAIR has included state-of-the-art 50mm Graphene drivers to deliver clear and precise audio to players. In addition, Sonarworks SoundID is included to find the perfect balance of bass and treble.

For Xbox connectivity, the wireless receiver will connect to the Xbox console. Pressing the custom button will switch the headset over to Xbox mode and the Corsair logo will turn green. It can be connected to Bluetooth while in this mode for multiple connections. Active Noise Cancellation is also enabled by holding down the custom button and can be switched back to transparency mode, which allows microphones on the outside of the headset to allow for hearing the surroundings.

Battery Life and Communication

With the headset being wireless, a battery is needed to power the VIRTUOSO MAX. The headset will offer up to 60 hours between charges so going for over a week is possible before having to hook it up. The Xbox version of the headset offers on-ear game/chat audio to provide volume balance directly from the headset itself. Players can expect a lightweight headset comprised of a premium aluminum build with the inclusion of memory foam cushioning for support.

The microphone included on the VIRTUOSO MAX is an omni-directional microphone that provides a broadcast-grade clarity. The microphone is detachable from the headset unit, as well. The PC version with the CORSAIR iCUE software allows for customization of RGB lighting and a variety of pre-tuned audio profiles and on-ear control wheel programming. The PC version is compatible with PlayStation, as well. The VIRTUOSO MAX from CORSAIR is available now for $329.99 from the CORSAIR website. The VIRTUOSO MAX is also backed by a two-year warranty.