San Diego Studios has officially revealed the cover athlete for MLB The Show 24. The game will once again be releasing on PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch along with Xbox Gamepass access. This year, a big man takes center stage on the cover with Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. as he helped lead the team third playoff birth in four years. The interesting caveat here is that he isn't the first Vladimir Guerrero to grace the cover for the series as his father was on the cover of MLB 2006 on PlayStation 2, albeit the last game developed by 989 Studios.

MLB The Show 24 will release on March 19, which is just a few days before spring officially begins and right in the thick of MLB Spring Training. There will be a Collector's Edition, but more details will be coming on February 6 about it. Players can also nab a Topps Now Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. Diamond Dynasty card rated at 99 in MLB The Show 23 for zero stubs either in the game or at Topps.com. Players can pre-order the standard edition of MLB The Show 24 now and get access to the full game, 5,000 stubs and 5 The Show Packs. The Show Packs include a Gold Choice Pack, which allows to choose between a player or equipment item and four players and one assorted item. This is for current generation consoles as previous generation will not have access to these packs in the pre-orders.

Like Father, Like Son

MLB and San Diego Studios also produced about a forty minute video called the Ride to Reveal featuring Vlad Jr. The video takes Vlad back to some of his spots and even features David Ortiz and is a cool short documentary worth checking out. Vlad Jr. had a batting average last year of .264 with 26 home runs and 94 RBI with a WAR of 2.0. For his career so far, he is batting .279 with 130 HR and 404 RBI. His career WAR is 15.2. WAR stands for wins above replacement, which is a major metric that is used in Major League Baseball today. He has made the all star game the last three years, has a Golden Glove and Silver Slugger award to his name, and won last year's Home Run Derby. His father dominated the sport for years and he is following right in his footsteps.