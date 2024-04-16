Key Takeaways Max Verstappen to grace F1 24 Champions Edition cover once again, aiming for fourth world championship win.

Standard Edition features Leclerc, Hamilton, and Norris on the cover for the first time since 2018.

F1 24 set to launch worldwide on May 31, introducing new Dynamic Handling model and overhauled Career mode.

The release of F1 24 is quickly approaching as EA SPORTS has announced the cover stars for both the F1 24 Standard and Champions Edition today. For F1 23, the focus was on the Brand Ambassador and World Champion Max Verstappen, and this will once again be the case. By World Champion, that means three-time World Champion for Oracle Red Bull Racing. He will once again dawn the cover of the Champions Edition for this year's game. He currently leads the F1 World Championship standings, so four-time is all but a foregone conclusion to the dismay of Lewis Hamilton fans.

The actual cover of the Champions Edition is derived from the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix as it represents Oracle Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen winning the 2023 Formula One World Championship title. This race is held at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in early June. For this season, Ferrari is currenly maintaining the gap but there is a long season ahead. By the way, Verstappen won the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix by nearly 25 seconds and beat teammate Sergio Perez by a minute and a half.

F1 24 Standard Edition

The F1 24 Standard Edition will be available in both physical and digital versions. Rather than including Verstappen on this cover, this version will focus on three competitors vying for the title. These recognizable drivers include Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, and McLaren's Lando Norris. The image included on the Standard Edition conjures up memories of the game's past since this will be the first version since 2018 that both drivers and their cars will be included, rather than just the drivers.

F1 24 will release worldwide on May 31. This will be a cross-generation title releasing on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. The full reveal of F1 24 will come on April 18 at 11AM EST on the official EA SPORTS F1 YouTube channel. EA has dropped some hints as to what to expect with F1 24 as well. Players can look forward to the new and innovative EA SPORTS Dynamic Handling model along with an overhauled Career mode. Players can expect more news in the future. It's a race to the release date of F1 24 to see if Max Verstappen, the EA Brand Ambassador, can actually wrap up the championship by Monaco. That's a bit of a stretch, but not impossible.