Key Takeaways Cozy Dungeons blends monster-slaying action with interior design mastery, unlike traditional hero games.

Explore dungeons, outwit monsters, and then renovate them into cozy spaces with unique client requirements.

Uncover the mystery behind disappearances by renovating dungeons, earning magical stones, and meeting former guild members.

Get ready to embark on a thrillingly-cozy journey that combines a heart-pounding adventure with the serene satisfaction and creativity of home renovation. Cozy Dungeons, the genre-blending innovation from the creative minds at the independent Chilean studio Them Handsome Fellas, is slated to launch on PC and consoles next year. This unique game promises to redefine the genre by combining monster-slaying action with interior design mastery. Zelda, House Flipper and Stardew Valley fans are sure to flip over this.

In Cozy Dungeons, you play as the leader of a monster extermination guild. Unlike traditional heroes, your victories come from turning dangerous dungeons into comfortable sanctuaries rather than hoarding treasures (maybe hoard paint swatches and spackling paste instead). Armed with a sword in one hand and a magic furniture-making book in the other, slay slimes, outwit monsters and banish all beasties to clear the way for your creative vision.

Take on Dungeoneering Jobs and Let your Design Skills Shine

After vanquishing slimes and outwitting monsters, it's time to let your design skills shine. Each dungeon has unique opportunities to turn dark, foreboding areas into inviting and cozy spaces. You'll take on dungeoneering jobs and each client has a unique set of requirements you'll need to fulfill. By using a vast array of furniture, fixtures and decorative items at your disposal, you'll earn rewards and accolades for your efforts along the way.

A compelling mystery is at the heart of the Cozy Dungeons storyline: the disappearance of your father and several other guild members. Unlocking the secrets behind a series of enchanted talking doors within the guild will reveal the truth, but only if you successfully renovate dungeons and earn magical stones and chat up talking doors. Along the way, you'll meet former guild members who will aid your quest by upgrading your tools and encouraging your newfound passion for interior design.

We wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience that combined the thrills of exploring a dungeon with the zen-like satisfaction of renovating a space until it looks just the way you want. We can't wait for players to explore our mischievous dungeons and surprise us with their awesome makeovers! - Enrique Barrios, co-founder of Them Handsome Fellas

Door-key features of Cozy Dungeons:

Genre-Blending Gameplay: Dungeon-crawling and interior design meet for an innovative hybrid coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X & S, and PlayStation!

Dungeon-crawling and interior design meet for an innovative hybrid coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X & S, and PlayStation! Exploration Meets Renovation: Vast, monster-filled dungeons for a house viewing with a difference where asbestos has become as-beast-os.

Vast, monster-filled dungeons for a house viewing with a difference where asbestos has become as-beast-os. Creative Freedom: Demolish, build, and decorate to create cozy dungeons from even the most revolting, monster-infested rooms, and earn rewards and profit!

Demolish, build, and decorate to create cozy dungeons from even the most revolting, monster-infested rooms, and earn rewards and profit! Mystery and Adventure: Uncover the secrets behind your guild members' and father's disappearances through enchanted talking doors and magical stones.

Uncover the secrets behind your guild members' and father's disappearances through enchanted talking doors and magical stones. Guild Customization: Customize your guild with hundreds of unique decorations earned from doing dungeon renovations.

Get ready to fight, flip and furnish by channeling your inner hero and homemaker in this exciting new adventure. Cozy Dungeons is set to start renovations on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch in 2025. Follow Them Handsome Fellas on X (formerly Twitter) and visit their website to stay updated with the latest news and updates.