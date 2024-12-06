Annapurna Interactive-published game Wanderstop now has a release date. It features a troubled protagonist within a cozy setting the character is trying to adjust to.

Wanderstop Awaits Us in March

It was announced on Thursday that Wanderstop will launch on March 11 for the PC and PS5 during the PC Gaming Show. This fantasy-based cozy game has you growing ingredients and mixing them together to make all sorts of tea varieties. The twist is that you're playing as a fallen fighter named Alta, who is dealing with her past and is conflicted about changing into a shopkeeper after her life as a soldier. Despite how cozy her environment is, she doesn't want to be there, which is a unique twist on the genre.

“Wanderstop’s peaceful gameplay was borne out from a lot of inner stress I was experiencing, and the coziness turned out to be an interesting creative restraint as I thought more about a character who was also struggling with hopelessness,” said Ivy Road’s Davey Wreden, who previously helped develop The Stanley Parable and The Beginner's Guide. “Healing from burnout and finding inner calm is a difficult, messy process."

Wanderstop seems to be more than just a fun, cozy game about farming for ingredients. Wreden says that he hopes that "Alta’s story can help players reflect on their own paths, and find some glimmer of hope and rest that everyone needs more of in their lives.

Wanderstop is a new game from one of The Stanley Parable developers.

A New Indie Studio is Behind the Game

This will be the studio Ivy Road's first project. It is being run by Davey Wreden, Karla Zimonja (who is known for their work on Gone Home and BioShock 2: Minerva's Den), and C418 (who has worked as a composer on Minecraft). The publisher Annapurna Interactive has a lot of pedigree in the gaming industry. It has published the catastic Stray, Neon White, and Open Roads, among many other established indie titles.

"Stray boasts drop-dead gorgeous graphics, an intriguing story and unique post-apocalyptic world, and ridiculously fun and silky smooth gameplay that comes from climbing up and down every area possible with natural catlike agility," said our review for Stray.

The Stanley Parable, which Wreden helped develop, is also critically acclaimed for its tongue-in-cheek take on game design. "The Stanley Parable is many things all at once, and all of them are clever and fun," said our 2013 review. "It's a story made of stories, an exploration of the limits of freedom in gaming, a battle between narrator and narrated, and a giant self-referential meta feedback loop."