Key Takeaways Palia, a free-to-play community simulator, debuts on Steam on March 25, 2024 at 11 a.m. PT.

Players are captivated by Palia's whimsical fantasy realms, enchanting landscapes, and cozy gaming experience.

Singularity 6 promises a Frogbert plushie reward for players who wishlist the game, with plushie size based on wishlist milestones.

Excitement is brewing in the gaming community as Singularity 6's beloved free-to-play community simulator, Palia, gears up for its grand debut on Steam on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 11 a.m. PT. Gamers are eagerly counting down the days to immerse themselves once again in what is one of 2023's finest cozy gaming experiences.

Palia captured the hearts of players worldwide with its unique blend of vibrant visuals, whimsical fantasy realms, and captivating fishing mechanics. The preview on Hardcore Gamer described Palia as "a fun game you can sit back and play…[and] well made with very few issues and a long life ahead of it." Palia masterfully combines the essence of beloved titles like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley. In this free-to-play MMO, players explore enchanting landscapes, construct their dream homes, and embark on a tranquil adventure in a breathtaking universe.

Steam users are encouraged to add Palia to their wishlists via the official store page as the launch date draws near. And for those who do, an exciting in-game reward: a Frogbert plushie!

Frogbert comes home

Developer Singularity 6 has revealed that Frogbert, a beloved character often spotted frolicking in fountains and various corners of the game world, will now become a cherished addition to players' housing plots. The collective enthusiasm of the player base will determine the size of the Frogbert plushie, which will be rolled out to all players so long as they log into the game within 30 days of the Steam launch.

In a statement on the wishlist campaign, Singularity 6 expressed, "Palians might have seen Frogbert around in fountains, or in other places in the world. Well, now he's ready to make his way into your housing plot, just in time for our Steam launch — but that's not all! The final size of the Frogbert plush we'll be sending out depends on you, the players!" The developer has pledged to increase the size of the plushie giveaway with every milestone of 100,000 wishlists reached on Steam, up to 500,000.

With Palia already amassing over 200,000 wishlists and counting, it's all but guaranteed that players can anticipate receiving a larger-than-life Frogbert plushie!

You can watch the announcement trailer here and wishlist on Steam here!