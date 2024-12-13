One Move Away, announced during The Game Awards, is an indie game that has you moving house and packing your things. This life event played in the game coincides with three different characters, trying to emotionally move on as they pack up. The press release says, "Each move offers a fresh perspective on the excitement, melancholy, and nostalgia of starting a new chapter."

Packing = Emotional Storytelling

In 20 different levels, we'll be packing boxes and trying to store them into vehicles throughout the life of three different characters. The developer Ramage Games says this game "explores life’s pivotal moments through the lens of moving, both physically and emotionally." We'll be going through each of these peoples' things that reveal personal stories and "emotions hidden within the items they pack."

One Move Away will cater to your personal style of packing. It can be organized or you can stack items in the vehicle and hope for the best. Ramage Games says that each car boot is a puzzle to figure out, as you pick up, rotate, and place items in its minimalist gameplay.

Moving out can be an emotional experience, and the press release says we'll "feel the thrill of a leap into the unknown and the quiet ache of returning to a familiar place that no longer feels the same." Despite this, this game is still in the cozy genre that seems to be coined relatively recently.

Thankfully, One Move Away seems to be released relatively soon, like your monthly rental bill. Hopefully, the game will be way more fun than a bill, however, when it releases sometime in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Ramage Games has previously co-developed the adorable monochrome game Blanc alongside Casus Ludi. Another game that was announced during The Game Awards is Split Fiction, a new co-op experience from the It Takes Two developer.

A Game While You Wait

A puzzle game with a similar, yet opposite concept, Unpacking, has you settling into a new apartment. You're packing shelves, drawers, etc, with the items you retrieve out of boxes instead of placing them into storage and moving out. It's been critically acclaimed across the board. "Unpacking is a delightful and charming puzzle game, one that perfectly takes a chore such as moving and perfectly shows how it can highlight the most important parts of our lives, allowing us to reflect upon them and the transitions we go through along the way," said our review. "It helps that it also has terrific gameplay built around trying to find space by rearranging items as if they were blocks, all while telling a captivating story through each small bit taken out of each box." Unpacking is a delight.