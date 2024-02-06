Quick Links Paying close attention to Dungeons and Dragons

Every detail matters in the fantastical realms of Baldur's Gate 3, where dragons soar and heroes clash, especially regarding the intricate designs adorning its characters. Alena Dubrovina, the art director at Larian Studios, orchestrates a symphony of creativity and authenticity in the realm of fashion for this beloved game. As reported by PC Gamer in a recent interview, Dubrovina shared insights into the meticulous process behind outfit design and the delicate balance between staying true to Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) lore and making characters look undeniably cool.

For Dubrovina, the journey to becoming an art director in the gaming industry was not a straight path. After a detour from journalism studies, she found her true passion in game-focused art education. Joining Larian as an intern and later as a junior artist, Dubrovina embarked on a journey filled with diverse challenges and boundless creativity.

What captivated Dubrovina about game design was its multidisciplinary nature. Unlike other artistic fields, games seamlessly blend architecture, fashion, anatomy, and more into one cohesive universe. As the lead character artist for Baldur's Gate 3, Dubrovina's responsibilities extended to crafting intricate clothing and armor designs. This task required collaboration with writers, concept artists, and other team members.

The evolution of Larian's design team from the days of Divinity: Original Sin 2 to the development of Baldur's Gate 3 marked significant growth. With a six-year production timeline, the team navigated through challenges, constantly refining and enhancing their craft. One such challenge was adapting to the adjustable cinematic camera, which demanded meticulous attention to detail in pattern and clothing design.

The essence of D&D served as a guiding light for the team, dictating which armor types were permissible for each class. However, practical considerations of game development often imposed additional constraints. Despite these challenges, creativity thrived, with the team occasionally pushing boundaries to introduce novel designs, always ensuring they remained faithful to the game's universe.

One notable design hurdle emerged with the barbarian class, whose attire is meant to reflect natural toughness rather than traditional armor. Dubrovina recounts the struggle of avoiding the impulse to add unnecessary protective elements, staying true to the class's essence while crafting visually compelling outfits.

Dubrovina's perspective on outfit design evolved over time, emphasizing the importance of balancing realism with the game's aesthetic appeal. Rather than striving for strict practicality, the primary objective became creating visually striking designs that seamlessly integrated into the game's narrative. The absence of complaints from the online community validated this approach, highlighting the success of prioritizing coolness over strict adherence to real-world practicality.

In her approach to outfit and armor design, Dubrovina acknowledges the relevance of real-world trends, advocating for game professionals to remain attuned to contemporary styles. This openness to external influences, coupled with a commitment to diversity and creativity, contributed to the resounding success of Baldur's Gate 3.

In the ever-expanding universe of gaming, where creativity knows no bounds, Alena Dubrovina and her team at Larian Studios continue to redefine the art of outfit design, blending authenticity with undeniable coolness in every stitch and pattern. Baldur's Gate 3 is a testament to their unwavering dedication, inviting players to embark on a journey where imagination knows no limits.