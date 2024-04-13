Key Takeaways Crash Bandicoot 4 sold over 5 million copies per Toys for Bob Design Director's LinkedIn profile.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has reportedly sold over five million copies, states the seemingly apparent LinkedIn profile of Toys for Bob Design Director Toby Schadt. According to Schadt, the Spyro: Reignited Trilogy sold double that at over 10 million.

Found by Twisted Voxel, Schadt's resume states that over five million of the fan-favorite sequel have sold since its debut in 2020. He's also listed Crash Team Rumble, which apparently took two and a half years of development time from Toys for Bob after releasing and updating the multiplayer title.

Schadt also says the "Highly acclaimed remake of Insomniac's classic trilogy, built from scratch" the Spyro Reignited Trilogy reportedly sold 10 million copies.

Interestingly, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time only took two years to develop, according to the LinkedIn profile. If this profile is correct, the unannounced project Toys for Bob has worked on for Xbox began in December 2023. Hopefully, it's the elusive Spyro 4. With 10 million copies sold, it only makes sense to make a new game with the purple dragon.

How Was Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Received?

"Crash Bandicoot fans got what they asked for last year with a proper follow-up that honored the legacy of Naughty Dog’s classic trilogy," said our 4/5 stars PS5 review of the platformer. "Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time embraced the mechanics that made the franchise such a hit while adding its own unique spin."

When the sequel released in 2020, it received a pretty great 85 Metacritic score among 100 critics. Most writers agree that Crash Bandicoot 4 stayed true to the legacy of the original games but added enough new mechanics to make it feel fresh. The script was also praised. "Crash Bandicoot 4’s story is charming and quirky, providing enough beats to keep players going without weighing them down with weighty exposition," said our review. "It’s lighthearted enjoyment that’s easy to play through and each of the characters brings an infectious level of charisma to the plot."

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It currently isn't available on Xbox Game Pass, which is a shame as Xbox now owns Activision.