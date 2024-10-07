Creative Assembly and Sega today announced that a sequel to the beloved Alien: Isolation is in early development.

The Alien franchise has gone through its ups and downs over the years. 2024 has turned into quite a great year for the franchise thanks to the wildly successful Alien: Romulus film, but also today's big announcement. Back in 2014, developer Creative Assembly and publisher Sega released Alien: Isolation. A survival horror game, Isolation puts players in the shoes of Amanda Ripley being stalked by a Xenomorph. The game managed to capture the feeling of Alien, including how scary it would be to be stalked by a Xenomorph. It reviewed well and seemingly sold well, but no sequel announcement was ever made.

Now, a decade later, a sequel to Alien: Isolation has finally been announced.

An Announcement 10 Years in the Making

Alien: Isolation launched on October 7, 2014 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, PS3, and Xbox 360, ten years ago today. To celebrate the anniversary, creative director Al Hope took to X/Twitter to thank players for their support and confirmed that a sequel has entered early development.

"On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear. Today, I'm delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we're ready."

Creative Assembly did not confirm any additional details about the game. A plot synopsis, title, release window, or launch platforms were not revealed, nor do we have any clue if protagonist Amanda Ripley will return for the sequel. It's also unknown if the 2019 point-and-click horror game follow-up, Alien: Blackout, is canon. As the game is in 'early development,' it might be some time before we get any concrete details about the game.

In the meantime, players can pick up the original Alien: Isolation on a multitude of platforms. In addition to PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the game has since been released on Mac, Linux, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. For those that want to relive the creepy vibes of Alien: Isolation, Hollywood Records has released the official video game soundtrack on music streaming platforms, and teamed up with iam8bit for physical vinyl and cassette releases.