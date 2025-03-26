In one of the most surprising marketing moves in fighting game history, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a fully-fledged playable character in the upcoming Fatal Fury game. This collaboration was teased a couple of months ago, which had many speculating that the famous soccer star might be a real fighter. Albeit, most were saying so for a laugh. Now it seems truth is stranger than fiction and the world of Fatal Fury will have more eyes on it than ever.

The full reveal, which showcases some of Ronaldo's gameplay, is available to watch on YouTube:

Ronaldo Trades The Soccer Field For The Battlefield

It's worth noting that while Ronaldo is in the game, he will be voiced by Juan Fillipe Sierra. This isn't too surprising, as making a celebrity of Ronaldo's caliber a voice actor would have its own hurdles in the long run. This would probably include having additional voice lines interacting with other characters that will be added to the game later down the line, such as the future guest fighters from the Street Fighter franchise. This is generally the case with famous individuals lending their own likeness to video games, especially those that will have continuous updates for years. It does cause some to question why the developers would go through the effort in the first place and how this partnership even came about in the first place.