Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is a delightful retro 3D platformer from the PS1 era that received a lovely remaster on modern systems. However, this isn't the only jumping game that you should check out on systems like the PS5 and PC.

Related Top 7 Best PS3 Platformers A little-known game Puppeteer is on this list for the best PS3 platformers; see what else makes the cut.

A great retro 3D platformer has plenty of collectibles to find, fun level design, and awesome bosses to topple. Some of these aspects and more are found in Croc: Legend of the Gobbos and the other games listed below. If you haven't yet played the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster, you should check out our review.