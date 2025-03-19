Argonaut Games finally revealed the release date for the much-anticipated retro remaster of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via GOG), and Nintendo Switch, on Monday. We'll be able to play as the green crocodile sometime next month with a modern control and camera system.

Close

A Classic PS1 Game Enhanced

The cute little Croc will be up, running, and jumping in the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos remaster, when it launches on April 2. "We are thrilled to bring Croc Legend of the Gobbos to a new generation of gamers," said Argonaut Games founder Jez San OBE in a press release. "Our team has worked tirelessly to preserve the charm and nostalgia of the original game while introducing modern enhancements that make it even more enjoyable on today’s consoles and PCs."

The 3D platformer will take us back to the late '90s era of gaming, in which the third dimension was a new space for platformers to thrive in. Argonaut Games says the mascot character title will be "making a triumphant return with stunning new visuals, updated quality-of-life features, and an array of exciting additions that are sure to delight longtime fans and new players alike."

Related 10 Best Platformers On The Steam Deck The Switch may be better known for platformers, but the Steam Deck is no slouch in that regard, and this list showcases the best of the best to play.

One of those exciting additions is the Crocipedia, a digital museum that gives you the down-lo on what happened behind-the-scenes. We'll be getting all manner of things to look at in this mode, including:

Design documents

Concept art

Animation tests

Pre-release music tracks

Exclusive interviews with key members of the team that has created the original and the remaster

Unfortunately, Croc Legend of the Gobbos' remaster will be exclusive to GOG, so we won't see Argonaut Games' title on Steam at least any time soon.

Other PS1 Mascot Returns Over the Years

Many mascot platformers have returned on modern systems, possibly influencing the decision to bring Legend of the Gobbos to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, etc. Crash Bandicoot returned with Activision in the N'Sane Trilogy. It was well-regarded at the time, despite the first entry being very difficult for newcomers. "What you'll find is a remaster that thankfully goes beyond the mandatory better visuals -- providing, on top of that, added incentives to revisit one of platforming's most iconic and, above all else, enjoyably challenging iterations," said our review.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy also brought back a classic 3D platforming series and delighted many fans of the PS1 titles. It received a 4.5/5 score from Hardcore Gamer's review.