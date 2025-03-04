There are some games that push a high-end gaming PC to the absolute limit, just to give a somewhat serviceable number of frames per second (ahem-Alan-Wake-2-ahem). Granted, these games are visual eye candy when pushed to their highest settings with Ray Tracing turned to the max, but such cinematic experiences require players to sit at their gaming setup, put on a headset and stay in the same spot while they play that title (or the console equivalent of this).

This, however, doesn’t sound that attractive after a hectic day at work, when all the body wants is to lie down on a bed or a couch and game in total comfort. For such situations, the Nintendo Switch is the perfect handheld console, and it brings with it a library of third-party titles that are either not very demanding to require the power of a PC or are too lengthy to play while remaining seated in a single spot.

10 Sonic Mania

Gotta Go Portable

Sonic Mania Platformer Systems OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 87/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released August 15, 2017 Developer(s) PagodaWest Games, Headcannon Publisher(s) Sega OpenCritic Rating Mighty

Sonic Mania is often considered the best Sonic game in decades, bringing the franchise back to its roots with 2D side-scrolling action, tight controls and colorful, retro-inspired visuals. On other platforms, Sonic Mania is excellent, but it truly shines on Switch.

The fast-paced gameplay is perfect for short bursts of play and the Switch’s instant sleep mode also makes it easy to pause and resume at any moment, a convenience that a PC can’t match. Performance-wise, the game runs at a smooth 60 FPS and the vibrant pixel art pops beautifully on the OLED model’s screen.

But it’s not just about portability; playing Sonic Mania on the Switch feels like a natural extension of the franchise’s legacy. The game hearkens back to the days of Sega’s handhelds like the Game Gear, making it feel right at home on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

9 Slay the Spire

Perfect on a Touchscreen

Blending deckbuilding with roguelike progression, Slay the Spire tasks players with climbing a procedurally-generated tower, battling enemies and carefully managing their deck to survive increasingly difficult encounters. Every run presents a fresh challenge, with different relics, cards and routes leading to wildly-different experiences.

While available on a wide variety of platforms, the Switch version offers an unmatched level of convenience. Its turn-based gameplay makes it ideal for short sessions, letting players strategize through a boss fight during a quick break or theory-crafting new deck combinations while lounging on the couch. The main selling point of Slay the Spire, however, is its fully touchscreen-friendly controls which are tons more intuitive than a controller or a mouse.

8 Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Sanctuary in Your Hands