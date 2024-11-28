Key Takeaways Patch 8 for Baldur's Gate 3 includes cross-play, photo mode, and 12 new sub-classes to enhance gameplay.

Stress testing aims to prevent post-patch hotfixes, with cross-play being the final feature added due to technical complexities.

After Patch 8, Larian Studios will focus on their next game, having been nominated for The 2024 Game Awards for Best Community Support.

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios pulled back the curtain on the upcoming Patch 8 which will bring with it some of the most requested features, including cross-play, photo mode and 12 new sub-classes. Though that's good news for fans, it's tempered with the news that this is the last major content patch. Then again, given the sheer amount of content added to the award-winning game post-launch, it could also be a relief that it's finally completed. Patch 8 is entering stress testing in January and it'll also include the usual bug fixes as well, including a fix to Shadowheart's hair during cinematics.

The goal of the stress test is to reduce the need for any post-patch hotfixes, which is especially important this time out, as over the years developers have explained cross-play is one of the most complicated features to add to any game. Baldur's Gate 3 will be the latest, and given the scope of the story, might be the largest, to add the feature which requires perfect technical parity between all the platforms. That explains why it's the final gameplay feature being added, because once cross-play is enabled, every single new change has to be tested on all platforms. Larian is making sure no one is left behind, with cross-play allowing anyone on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC or Mac to play with each other.

New Sub-Classes, New Skills, New Stickers

In addition to cross play, Patch 8 brings with it a new sub-class for every every class that can dramatically change the way you play the game. From the Arcane Archer sending foes to the Feywild, to the Bard taking control of charmed enemes, Patch 8 is the excuse you'll need to lay Baldur's Gate 3 for the fifth time. The new sub-classes include the following:

Bard - College of Glamour

Barbarian - Path of Giants

Cleric - Death Domain

Druid - Circle of Stars

Fighter - Arcane Archer

Monk - Drunken Master

Paladin - Oath of the Crown

Ranger - Swarmkeeper

Rogue - Swashbuckler

Sorceror - Shadow Magic

Warlock - Hexblade

Wizard - Bladesinging

Adding one of these features would make for a huge post-launch patch, but Larian is bringing all three features in Patch 8, arriving nearly 18 months after Baldur's Gate 3's record-setting release.

Photo Mode is also coming to Baldur's Gate 3 with Patch 8. You'll have full control over camera and lens settings, including adjusting the field of view, level of focus, angle and character placements. If someone's in your way, toggle off Enemy, NPC or Party characters to stop your masterpiece from being photobombed by a kobold. There's even frames and stickers, over 300 of them with up to 30 in each photo, that you can use to truly customize your artwork.

As recognition for these efforts, it has been nominated for The 2024 Game Awards for Best Community Support. Following the release of Patch 8, Larian is going to step up production on their next game, and this time, they'll have the eyes of the entire gaming industry on them.