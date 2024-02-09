Key Takeaways Paralives will enter public early access in 2025 and offers features that simulation fans have been dreaming of.

The gameplay footage showcases intuitive character creation, job applications, skill learning, and nuanced relationships.

Paralives will never have paid DLC and all expansion packs will be free, generating high expectations from fans.

It is an exciting time to be a fan of simulation games. Since its announcement in 2019, fans of the open-world doll house life sim have eagerly anticipated an announcement like this: Paralives will enter public early access in 2025. This information was announced alongside a new 7-minute gameplay video, showcasing features that simulation fans have only been dreaming of until now.

Intuitive Character Creation

The gameplay footage follows a Parafolk named Anisa moving into her new apartment and getting settled into a new neighborhood and new job. The footage also showcased some of the game's intuitive character creation, including personality traits and features. You can slot points into specific stats – charisma, physique, mind, and creativity – that you want your Parafolk to have, social perks, talents, and lifestyle attributes, as well as give them an overall "vibe."

The footage takes us along with Anisa to the local coffee shop, where the player can click on a help wanted sign and apply for a job; this is a feature we haven't seen before in games of this genre. Upon clicking the sign, the player is informed that their Parafolk will only get hired if they have the proper skill set. The video also displays how Parafolks are paid for their jobs, learn skills and subskills, have wants and needs, and earn upgrade points from successful work days and interactions.

Group Interactions

The video also shows what group interactions will look like, as well as romancing NPCs. A mechanic called a Together Bar unlocks contextual Together Cards that the player can use to influence and drive these interactions and activities. The footage briefly shows how Parafolks can have more nuanced relationships. Instead of just friends or acquaintances, Parafolks can have relationships with former classmates, neighbors, and secret crushes. These relationships can impact what Together Cards will be presented to the player during interactions.

The most exciting thing that Paralives Studio announced during the video was that Paralives will never have paid DLC, and all expansion packs will be free. Fans are cautiously optimistic and have high expectations for the small development team of 12 at Paralives Studio.

You can wishlist Paralives on Steam and watch the gameplay video here!