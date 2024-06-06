Key Takeaways Crypt Custodian, a Zelda-like metroidvania game from Kyle Thompson, will arrive this summer.

The game centers around a black cat sentenced to be a janitor in the afterlife, fighting enemies along the way and meeting local ghosts.

A demo for the game is available on Steam, and it shows a lot of promise.

Well, time to break out the Dr. Doofenshmirtz "two nickels" meme again, because once again the stars have aligned and we have two indie games in close proximity with oddly similar setups. In this case, it's the premise of an adorable, recently deceased black cat that finds themselves having to navigate the afterlife. We previously saw that just a week ago with Umbraclaw, and now we're set see it again soon with Crypt Custodian, from developer Kyle Thompson (best known for Islets and Sheepo) and publishers Top Hat Studios. But where Umbraclaw's protagonist gets to become a badass warrior, here, our protagonist Pluto is tasked with being the afterlife's janitor for all of eternity. But this punishment leads to what appears to be one impressive adventure, as seen in the trailer at this link, which also reveals that the game is coming out sooner than you might imagine.

A Dirty Job, Even in Death

Shown off during a special publisher showcase for Top Hat, the latest clip shows off the Zelda-meets-metroidvania game's charming art style and unique version of the afterlife, complete with its unique and adorable ghostly denizens. We also get to see Pluto decked out with his broom, able to clean up the darkest corners of the world in more ways than one. Indeed, we also get to see a nice chunk of unique enemies and bosses, not to mention some nifty dungeon design, all of which looks like it should put up a nice and meaty challenge. We also get a peek at the upgrades that Pluto can use, as well at hints of a deeper story. As it turns out, there may be some way to communicate with the living world after all...

A demo of Crypt Custodian has been available on Steam before, and is still there right now, currently as a celebration of the Guerrilla Collective. Having played it before, this writer can say that it is indeed one incredibly fun adventure so far, one that definitely nails the feeling of good, classic, Zelda-like action, but with a lot of little secrets to find, typically related to the past lives of the folks you meet. It's simple yet eye-catching and captivating, so yes, consider this a recommendation to go check it out. Those waiting for the whole shebang will only have a couple of months to go, though, as a Summer 2024 release window was announced for Crypt Custodian. With any luck, it'll end up being a successful trip through the land of the dead.