Farming sims are some of the most relaxing games out there, but the same cannot be said for Cult of the Lamb. Even though it features farm-building mechanics, the game is far from relaxing. Players not only have to manage their farm, but also go out and clear the dungeons and come back to feed their followers and look after their needs.

If their needs aren’t met, the followers might dissent against the Lamb, fall sick due to disease spreading in the cult or even die from starvation if they aren’t fed timely. For the cult’s feeding needs, at least, players can make sure they employ these seven farming techniques to increase their crop yield from farms.

7 Augment Cultist’s Food Requirements With Meat

Bring Some Variety To The Dishes

A tip that doesn’t exactly increase a farm’s yield, but can still help the player better manage their food output, is to get some carnivorous food. On their runs, players can get some meat by killing crows in Darkwood, or in the rare meat rooms spread out through different dungeons.

Players can also send their followers on crusades to find meat or catch fish at Pilgrim’s Passage, all of which can be cooked back at the farm for extremely-satiating meals. It’s worth mentioning that players should also collect berries wherever they find these shrubs on their runs.

6 Focus On High-Yield Seeds

Some Seeds Are Just Superior

Not all seeds yield the same amount of crop, and while players might initially think that having different types of crops growing at the same time would be a good thing, that isn’t so. Out of all the seeds, Cauliflower plants give the highest amount of yield, with a total growing time of 3.3 in-game days that gives players 3-4 Cauliflowers with an 80% chance for a seed.

Once the cult gets big enough, players will end up running out of seeds, especially if they only grow one type of plant. To buy seeds, the best option is to go to Rakshasa, who appears outside the entrance to the dungeons after completing the Anura dungeon.

5 Use Fertilizers

Poop Is Your Friend

Using fertilizers on your crops significantly increases yield from each crop, but sourcing enough fertilizer can be tricky. The best way to get fertilizers is to make outhouses for your followers, which get filled as they go inside there to do their business. If there are no outhouses, followers will poop randomly anywhere on the map, which can also be picked up to be stored as fertilizer.

Another way is to build a compost bin, which automatically converts fifteen grass into fifteen fertilizers. Players can also compost a dead follower in a burial site to get fertilizer from their remains. It is always ideal to keep the rate of fertilizer production higher than its use so that no plants are grown without fertilizer.

4 Start Farming Early

No Day Like Today

Since there are no limits to the inventory space, it's never a bad idea to start farming early. Not only will players stock up on a good amount of vegetables before their followers really start to chew through them, but they’ll also learn the ropes of how to be a better farmer faster.

To start farming, invest in a few farm plots and place them anywhere that there’s space. Since they can be easily relocated later on, players don’t need to worry about the layout when they start out.

3 Optimize The Layout

Placement Is Important

Once players get deeper into the game and the number of followers starts to ramp up, they'll need to add farm buildings to their farm. These include the Scarecrow, Harvest Totem and the Compost Bin. But the thing about these buildings is that they have a range and their effect will only be applied to the plots that are in their radius.

Optimizing your farm's layout is one of the most enjoyable aspects of a farming sim game, and Cult of the Lamb is no different in this regard. You can optimize your farm in so many ways that it becomes a challenge for players to create the most efficient layout possible.

So to get the most out of these buildings, players will need to place the plots in such a way that a maximum number of plots fall under the influence of these buildings.

2 Have Multiple Farms

What’s Better Than One Farm? Two Farms.

Since farm buildings can only influence plots within a certain radius, it’s always a good idea to create more farm sections in different areas of the map. For example, 3 different farms, each with its own buildings and the plots put in an optimized layout, will get players more than 3x more crop yields than just a single optimized farm.

Initially, players should just focus on a single farm and optimize it as much as they can. Once their cult starts to get big enough and once they know the basic workings of the farming aspect of Cult of the Lamb, they can start focusing on expanding their agricultural endeavors.

1 Conduct Farm-Related Rituals And Doctrine Traits

Effectively End Hunger

Creating more plots and farms and optimizing their layout isn’t the only way players can meet the hunger requirements of their cult. Another great way is to conduct rituals that can help make things much more easy.

One of these rituals is called “Ritual of the Harvest,” which makes all sown farm plots ready for harvest. Another is the “Ritual of Feast” which automatically fills up the hunger of all the followers, or the “Ritual of Fasting” after which followers don’t need to eat anything for three days.

But arguably the best ritual that has the potential to effectively render farming useless is the Grass Eater Doctrine trait, which lets followers eat grass meals without any repercussions. Since grass is more than abundant in Cult of the Lamb, players won’t have to farm at all after getting this doctrine trait.