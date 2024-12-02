One of the latest customization options you get access to in Cult of the Lamb is the fleece you have equipped. There is a solid array of options that each come with their own appearance and effects, but some are stronger than others.

Related Cult Of The Lamb: 7 Best Ways To Build Your Farm Growing your farm in Cult of the Lamb is quite a slow process and these tips can help you speed this up.

For this ranking of the fleeces, I'm going to focus on their gameplay effects to find the strongest with the most negligible negative to balance it out. For that reason, fleeces without a gameplay effect are not included, as they are purely cosmetic and up to personal preference.

11 Cowboy

Grab Your Boomstick

Positive Negative Start your run with a blunderbuss None

The Cowboy fleece is all about the blunderbuss. It is unlocked after you use one for the first time and can be used to ensure you always start your runs with one.

The Cowboy is a solid option if you want to use the blunderbuss, but that's it. Even its lack of a negative effect does little to make it stand out amongst the stronger fleece options.

10 Fleece of Fragile Fortitude

Health is Fleeting

Positive Negative Gain blue hearts in place of red hearts No red hearts

The Fleece of Fragile Fortitude is a solid option if you're struggling to learn Cult of the Lamb's combat and are playing on a low difficulty. Even though it prevents you from healing with red heart drops it gives you three blue hearts for every two red hearts you have, so you'll start with higher health.

With the increased damage of higher difficulties, however, the impact of that increase diminishes. This, and making healing harder, keeps this fleece from being useful outside of fringe cases.

9 Fleece of the Diseased Heart

Poison is in the Cards

Positive Negative Gain a diseased heart when you pick up a tarot card All damage poisons you

Diseased hearts can be very helpful because they damage all of the enemies on the screen when you take damage. The Fleece of the Diseased Heart is helped by its negative getting nullified if you find the Mithridatism tarot card as well.

What offsets this fleece is its steep negative. Increasing all the damage you take with poison can be difficult to work around, and you can only have one diseased heart from the fleece at a time. So, if you don't lose the one you already have before finding another tarot card, this fleece's benefits quickly diminish.

8 Fleece of Fervor's Favor

Pull Yourself Up by Your Bootstraps

Positive Negative Allows you to heal with fervor No hearts will drop

Being able to heal with fervor allows you to heal more consistently, but having to manage fervor to do so can be difficult. However, this fleece preventing hearts from dropping is a heavy price to pay.

This leaves the Fleece of Fervor's Favor working best as a useful tool for you if you're struggling with bosses. You can benefit from consistent healing without losing out on too many heart drops in those situations.

7 Fleece of the Berserker

Go Big or Go Home

Positive Negative Multiplies weapon damage by 10 Limits you to half a heart and prevents resurrection

The Fleece of the Berserker is for you if you want to play with real stakes. Multiplying your weapon damage by ten is a massive buff, and will see you blasting through enemies and bosses faster than ever before.

Related 7 Best Traits For Your Followers In Cult Of The Lamb New followers in Cult of Lamb are assigned random traits, and these are the best ones out of them all.

But to use this fleece you also have to play perfectly. With only half a heart, there's no room for error, which can make playing with this fleece a ton of fun, but limits it to only being for the most challenge-driven players.

6 Fleece of the Fates

A Solid Headstart

Positive Negative Receive four random tarot cards at the beginning of your run No tarot card pickups

The Fleece of the Fates is focused on giving you a buff right at the start of your run. It does so by giving you four random tarot cards right at the start.

Getting tarot cards right at the start is great because it allows you to benefit from them for your entire run. The fleece's negative of stopping you from getting any other tarot cards during your run is pretty punishing though, especially if your starting tarot cards aren't very strong.

5 Fleece of the Glass Cannon

All About Casting

Positive Negative Double curse damage and halves casting cost Halves melee damage and health

The Fleece of the Glass Cannon is a lot of fun to play with, especially if you like casting curses. It strongly incentivizes using curses by buffing them and severely nerfing your melee weapon.

The Fleece of the Glass Cannon is fun because it forces you to switch up how you approach your runs, but that can also be a negative. If you don't want to rely heavily on curses, you'll want to stay far away from it.

4 God of Death Fleece

A Learner's Permit

Positive Negative Gain two diseased hearts when you resurrect None

The God of Death Fleece is a great fleece for intermediate players as they move into the endgame. This is especially true because it has no negative effect, making it an all-around improvement over the basic fleece that has no effects at all.

This fleece's benefit is relatively strong, too, as resurrecting with two diseased hearts is a good buff to help you overcome strong enemies on your runs. However, it does diminish in value once you're skilled enough to not die or need resurrections very frequently.

3 Fleece of the Hobbled Heels

Speed Running

Positive Negative Heals you for one heart when you complete a room and increases your starting movement speed and health Prevents you from rolling

The Fleece of the Hobbled Heels is another fun fleece that pushes you to mix up your gameplay style. It's a particularly good fleece too because of how forgiving it is thanks to providing healing after every room completion.

The fleece's negatives are also relatively mild. Not being able to roll to dodge does take some getting used to, but with buffed movement speed you'll be fast enough to run out of the way of most attacks anyway.

2 Fleece of a Cursed Crusade

Cursed to Cast

Positive Negative Start with four tarot cards that affect curses You cannot use weapons

This fleece is another curse-focused fleece, but it hard-locks you into not using weapons at all during your run. It does so by starting your run off with four tarot cards but guarantees that each one will be related to curses.

Knowing what to expect from the tarot cards helps keep the Fleece of the Cursed Crusade more consistent than the Fleece of the Fates, because you can prepare for it more. But, it still keeps things a bit random, so that you have to adapt and can get a truly overpowered selection.

1 Golden Fleece

It's Gold for a Reason

Positive Negative Each kill grants a stacking 5% damage boost that is lost when you take damage Doubles the damage you take

The Golden Fleece is the absolute standout of fleeces in Cult of the Lamb. Its stacking damage buff is generous enough to reach insane levels, while its negative effect is far more forgiving than the likes of the Fleece of the Berserker.

The fleece's damage bonus also makes it usable for any playstyle, and you can still enjoy the damage bonus if you get hit from time to time. All around, it's a great fleece that the others can't quite measure up to.