Cult of the Lamb takes the best features of roguelike and farm-building genres and combines them together to create one of the most unique indie experiences players can get their hands on. The game is tough in the dungeons, and ironically peaceful when the player is outside, cultivating crops and managing their cult.

All of the followers in a player's cult have different traits, just like real people do, only at a much smaller level. These traits can be either positive or negative, and it’s completely up to the game to decide what traits a follower has when they get inducted into a cult. Players should try to keep the followers that have these traits around because these are the best traits there are.

7 Pettable

Who’s A Good Follower?

Some types of followers, such as a dog, can be petted by the lamb. Other than being ridiculously cute and satisfying, petting a follower gives the player some loyalty. Other than a dog, no other follower can be petted.

This changed with the Unholy Alliance Update in Cult of the Lamb, where 9 new follower traits were added to the game. One of these was the pettable trait, and whichever follower spawns with this trait can be petted by the lamb, no matter which animal they are.

6 Believes Illness Is Divine Punishment

Make The Best Out Of A Bad Situation

Throughout a playthrough, many of the Lamb’s followers will fall sick, especially the old, and the followers with the “Sickly” negative trait. These followers will need to rest in the sick bed for a few in-game days to get back on their two feet, or else they’ll pass away. While they’re resting, these followers are entirely a burden on the cult as they do nothing productive but eat meals like usual.

However, there is a silver lining. Followers with the “Believes Illness is Divine Punishment” will gain 5 faith every time another follower falls sick. So having these followers around can bring something useful out of followers getting sick.

5 Faithful

Extra Devoted

Having a faithful follower is never a bad thing, and those animals that have this trait generate devotion 15% faster than usual. This can make a huge difference in the long run, especially considering the fact that players need to level up to unlock new buildings, and to level up they need enough devotion.

Having a few followers with this trait can put the player’s devotion generation into high gear, making leveling up much faster. They just have to make sure that these followers are worshipping and not doing other jobs.

4 Strong Constitution

Quick Recovery

While no follower is immune to sickness, some followers have the Strong Constitution trait, which allows them to heal 15% faster than others. Not only does this reduce the chances of these followers dying due to sickness, but it alleviates the burden of raising these followers from the cult, empties the healing bay quickly, and brings them back on their feet faster.

When the cult grows to a big enough number, having a few followers with this trait comes in handy, since things can get out of control pretty quickly, especially after a long night of dungeon crawling or after a tough boss fight. It’s always a relief to see that the follower who did get sick in the Lamb’s absence had this trait.

During my playthrough, every time a follower fell sick, especially in the initial few hours of the game, it always made me nervous since followers are a commodity. But if the follower who fell sick had the Strong Constitution trait, I was extremely relieved, since they would be back on their feet in no time.

3 Zealous

Steadfast In Their Faith

Oftentimes, the player’s own followers turn against them, making for some of the most frustrating moments in the cult-management aspect of the game. Not only do these dissenters turn against you and stop doing their jobs, they spew falsities and blasphemies against the players, trying to turn other followers against them as well.

Followers with the Zealous trait come in handy in such situations as they cannot be turned against the Lamb, no matter what. Players should not sacrifice Zealous followers, especially if their cult has little faith in them.

2 Gullible

Easy To Fool

As the name of the trait suggests, followers with the Gullible trait are easy to mold into the cult. They listen to the lamb’s teaching with little skepticism and hence gain 15% more loyalty from all sources. These followers can level their loyalty up much more quickly, and with each level up, these followers can generate more devotion at shrines and tabernacles and more sermon points during sermons.

Ascending followers with high loyalty will also grant players extra sermon points, so it’s always a good thing to get a follower to their max loyalty level before they grow old and ascend them when they’re old. This task is made much easier when the said follower has the Gullible trait.

1 Industrious

Love Manual Labor

Let’s be honest, growing the cult will require the players to put their followers to work, and the more followers a player has, the quicker their cult will grow. Working involves collecting resources and developing or upgrading buildings. But a bigger cult naturally has a higher demand for food, beds, and everything else, so larger cults aren’t always easy to manage.

The followers with the Industrious trait are perfect to have in the initial stages of the game, as they can work 15% faster than normal without any extra requirements. A few such followers and the players will be growing their cult in no time.