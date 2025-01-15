Players who love roguelikes will go head over heels for Cult of the Lamb, not just because of its unique plot and setting or its tight combat mechanics, but because it merges farming sim, one of the most cozy genres in gaming, with hectic cult management and dungeon crawling.

Related 7 Games to Play if You Love Cult of the Lamb This is a list of Hardcore Gamer's recommendations of games Cult of the Lamb fans need to play.

The Lamb is on a mission to defeat The One Who Waits. There are four bishops to defeat, one in each of the four dungeons, after which the penultimate boss fight with The One Who Waits will unlock. Even though there are smaller boss fights at the end of a run in each dungeon that will turn into a follower once the Lamb defeats them, they’re fairly easy and not true boss fights, so they won't be considered in this ranking.

5 Leshy

The First True Boss in the Game

Leshy is the first bishop of the Old Faith who lurks in the Darkwood biome, and his role is to ease players into the chaos of boss fights. His appearance is that of a monstrous amalgam of roots and corrupted flesh which suits his forest-themed domain. While his design may intimidate new players, once they face this beast a couple of times, they will find his attack patterns relatively simple.

Leshy’s attacks include vine-like projectiles and ground-pounding strikes that radiate shockwaves, all the while summoning waves of smaller minions to distract the Lamb. These moves are telegraphed quite obviously so that players can dodge them with ease. For most players, the challenge lies in managing the weaker enemies while avoiding Leshy’s attacks. The best thing players can do is to keep moving while using curses (ranged spells) to deal with the additional enemies, and only close in to strike Leshy when he pauses to telegraph his next move.

I think Leshy’s design in its second stage is absolutely terrific, especially its gaping mouth that’s filled with sharp teeth and its bloodshot eyes. It’s truly the stuff of nightmares.

4 Heket

Hopping Into Chaos

The swampy wetlands of Anura are home to Heket, the amphibian bishop who turns the difficulty up a notch. Her bloated, frog-like form is a grotesque embodiment of her domain, and her attacks include spawning swarms of aggressive frog minions and leaping across the arena to crush the Lamb.

What makes Heket more challenging than Leshy is the chaotic pacing of the fight. The smaller frogs can overwhelm unprepared players, especially if they lose track of Heket in the chaos. Her leap attacks, while predictable, have a large area of effect, requiring precise timing to dodge. The best option is to equip weapons with a wide attack range to deal with her minions efficiently. Players should avoid getting cornered, and watch for visual cues to predict her leaps. Ranged curses can also help chip away at her health while keeping a safe distance.

3 Shamura

An Arachnophobe’s Nightmare

Shamura is the fourth bishop that players will face in the Silk Cradle biome. Her spider-like form is unnerving, and her rapid, erratic attack patterns will keep players on their toes. This fight introduces faster projectiles and harder-to-dodge melee strikes, putting the player's reaction time to the test.

Related 10 Fighting Games With The Best Stories A tale for the ages; fighting is only the half of it.

Just like the last two bosses, the real kicker here is Shamura’s ability to summon swarms of spider minions. These are faster and more aggressive than those from previous bosses, turning the arena into a high-stakes dance of survival, which is why constantly moving is the best play to make. Mistime a dodge and the Lamb will find itself easily overwhelmed. Players should prioritize the minions to avoid being swarmed, and use fast-hitting weapons like the dagger to stay mobile while dealing damage.

2 The One Who Waits

The Final Boss But Not The Most Difficult

Narinder, or The One Who Waits, is the eldritch deity behind the Lamb’s rise to power, and can only be accessed once players have defeated the bishops in all four biomes. The fight is a relentless gauntlet of multiple phases, each more punishing than the last.

Starting with summoning minions and launching waves of projectiles, The One Who Waits ramps up the difficulty with each transformation. By the final phase, players are dodging screen-filling attacks while trying to land precise hits. His appearance is that of an enormous, looming monstrosity that matches the epic scale of this climactic encounter.

Players should best enter this battle prepared with high-level gear and full health. For this fight, try to hold back on the curses, so the Lamb doesn’t run out of fervor early on, and instead focus on dodging rather than attacking during complex attack phases. With enough patience and careful attacking, taking Narinder down isn’t too difficult.

1 Kallamar

The King of Chaos

Surprisingly enough, many players found the third bishop to be the hardest boss in Cult of the Lamb. Residing in Anchordeep, this squid-like monstrosity combines bullet-hell mechanics with relentless minion spawns, turning the arena into a chaotic nightmare.

Kallamar’s most challenging attack is probably the one where he launches projectiles in all directions that require expert timing to dodge. The sheer volume of things to keep track of — projectiles, minions, and Kallamar’s movements — makes this fight a test of endurance and focus.

The key to defeating Kallamar is adaptability. Players should equip a weapon and curse combination that balances crowd control and single-target damage. Try to prioritize smaller threats like minions first, and go for Kallamar only when there’s a window of opportunity.