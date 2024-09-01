Key Takeaways Cult of the Lamb developer and publisher hosting real weddings at PAX Australia.

Cult of the Lamb game received positive reviews and updates since its release.

PAX Australia event will feature special guests, including composer James Landino and Twitch streamer Galaxy.

Cult of the Lamb developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital will hold two marriages inside a replica temple at PAX Australia this October. The Victorian government will officially recognize the strange proceedings as well.

The Weddings are Real

The two weddings take place around 11am and 3pm AEST on Sunday October 13. The Lamb and the Victorian Government will both recognize this binding moment. The replica temple will be available to the general public next to the Handheld Lounge and the main entrance to the main theater.

"Fans wanting to watch the cultish ceremonies unfold can come along and join the fun - no ticket needed," said the press release.

"We’re definitely dialing up the crazy, but it’s all for you, our amazing fans; the love you’ve shown for our game has been incredible, and now it’s time to spread that love," said Massive Monster creative director Julian Wilton in the press release. "And what better way to do that than by legally marrying two awesome couples?”

Close

Cult of the Lamb was a Big Hit

Cult of the Lamb was packed at PAX East 2022, and ever since it was released later that year, it has been a massive success with over 3.5 million copies sold. If you want to check out the game now, it's currently available for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Otherwise, you can buy it on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X, and Switch among other systems.

Furthermore, there have been a few DLC releases and free updates added to the game since 2022. For example, the Unholy Alliance update last month added local co-op and a new playable character. It's also given players new tarot cards, relics, buildings, fleeces, follower traits, and follower quests.

"Fans wanting to watch the cultish ceremonies unfold can come along and join the fun - no ticket needed," said the press release.

"The unique combination of Roguelite dungeon crawling and Town-Building Simulator blend together much more satisfyingly than the concept might initially appear," said Game Rant's review. "However, for all of Massive Monster's successes, there are still a few points where Cult of the Lamb stumbles, even if it rarely fails to impress." According to OpenCritic, 89% of critics recommend the game. It has an impressive Mighty score on the website. ScreenRant also gave the game a 4/5 review, calling it an "adorable roguelite with bite."

PAX Australia takes place at the MCEC in Melbourne from October 11 to October 13. Some of the special guests include composer James Landino and Twitch streamer Galaxy, among others.