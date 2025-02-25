Night City is loud, chaotic, and absolutely unforgiving if you don’t know what you’re doing. One minute, you’re cruising down the highway in your stolen ride, feeling like a legend. The next you’re flatlined because you didn’t realize that enemy Netrunners can fry your brain. Cyberpunk 2077 throws a lot at you — guns, cyberware, hacking, crafting, and more. So you need every bit of information that can save you a ton of time, eddies, and frustration.

These tips will help you level up faster, fight smarter, and stop making rookie mistakes that could cost you your life. Whether you’re dodging Netrunner attacks, boosting your cash flow, or just trying to stay alive long enough to enjoy that shiny new cyberware, we’ve got you covered.

8 Buy the Reinforced Tendons Cyberware

If you’ve ever wished you could leap over Night City’s rooftops like a cyber-ninja, Reinforced Tendon Cyberware is the upgrade you need. Forget taking the stairs or looking for ladders like a low-tier merc. With Reinforced Tendons, you get the power of double jump, and trust me, once you have it, there’s no going back.

Imagine running from the NCPD, then suddenly launching yourself onto a balcony, leaving your chasers staring up in confusion. That’s what Reinforced Tendons offer you. Of course, this kind of cybernetic freedom doesn’t come cheap. Expect to drop around 45,000 Eurodollars for this upgrade. Yeah, that’s a hefty price tag, but hey — rob a few corpos, clear out some NCPD bounties, and you’ll have the cash in no time.

7 You Can Get the Rayfield Caliburn for Free

It’s almost unbelievable that you can get one of the fastest and slickest cars in Cyberpunk 2077 — the Rayfield Caliburn — for free. The Rayfield Caliburn tops out at 211 MPH, making it the fastest car in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s got 1,660 horsepower, insane acceleration, and handles like a dream. Ever wanted to leave NCPD in the dust or race through the streets like a legend? This is the car to do it in.

To snap up the Rayfield Caliburn, you need to complete the "Ghost Town" mission with Panam Palmer. This is a main story quest where you help her track down Nash and his gang in the Badlands. During the mission, you’ll head into a cave to wipe out some goons. Once enough time has passed, go back to that cave. Inside the cave, you’re looking for a blue shipping container with a lamp shining on it. And inside? The Caliburn. Just sitting there. No guards, no locks, no nonsense. Hop in, and it’s instantly added to your vehicle collection.

6 Use Surveillance Cameras to Track Down Enemy Netrunners and Shoot Them

One of the most frustrating things in Cyberpunk 2077 is getting hacked mid-fight. You’re out there, dodging bullets, feeling like a cyber-enhanced legend, then suddenly your screen starts glitching, your cyberware goes haywire, and you’re literally on fire. Yep, you’ve got an enemy netrunner in your system, and if you don’t act fast, you’re about to be cooked.

The second you see that little red progress bar at the top of your screen, it means someone’s trying to cook you alive. Time to find them fast. Your best weapon to find netrunner is your scanner. Activate it and look for a yellow trace line leading back to the netrunner. They love hiding behind cover, so don’t expect them to be standing in the open like some cyberpsycho looking for a fight.

If they’re out of sight, use surveillance cameras to track them down. Once you’ve found them, it’s time to turn the tables. Hit them with a quickhack like Short Circuit to fry their cyberdeck before they finish their attack. If they’re hiding behind a wall, whip out a tech weapon and shoot straight through it.

5 Enemies Can Use Maxdoc to Quickly Heal

MaxDoc isn’t just your best friend in a tough fight — it’s also a tool your enemies use to stay in the game. Even non-boss enemies will carry these things, giving them a second wind right when you’re about to finish them off.

By staying aggressive and not giving enemies the chance to heal, you'll maintain the upper hand in combat. So when you engage, aim to eliminate enemies completely. Headshots, powerful melee strikes, or high-damage quickhacks can ensure they don't get the chance to heal.

4 Always Use the Scanner

Imagine for a moment: You step into a dimly lit warehouse. Looks empty, right? You start creeping forward, confident, ready to grab your objective — and then BOOM! You trigger a mine, or maybe a turret locks onto you. Maybe, just maybe, that gonk hiding in the shadows downs a MaxDoc and suddenly, your "easy fight" turns into a frantic struggle for survival.

Now, rewind. Same scene, but this time, before taking a step, you hit that scanner. And what do you see? Lootable containers glowing like Christmas lights, an explosive barrel conveniently placed next to a group of enemies, a security camera that would’ve ratted you out, and — oh look! — a mine that would’ve killed you.

Every time you scan, you’re pulling back the curtain and seeing what’s really in front of you. That big fight ahead? Now you know where the enemies are hiding. That security system blocking your way? Found the control panel — easy hack, easy access. That random clutter in the corner? Could be junk, could be an epic-tier weapon waiting to be scooped up. If you’re not scanning every big room, you’re playing Cyberpunk 2077 on hard mode for no reason.

3 Complete the Main Jobs to Quickly Level Up

You want power? You want the best chrome? You want to wreck enemies before they even blink? Then you need to grind XP like your life depends on it. And the easiest, fastest way to stack up that sweet, sweet XP is completing the Main Jobs. Every mission you finish shoots you up the XP ladder way faster than grinding random NCPD Scanner Hustles or side gigs.

You’ll still get plenty of chances to explore and cash in on extra XP through combat, hacking, and crafting, but nothing beats the XP payout from pushing through the main story. And enemies give XP, so don’t just rush objectives — wipe out every single enemy in the area before moving on.