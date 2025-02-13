Cyberpunk 2077 easily became one of my favorite games even before all the updates and patches. I loved traversing Night City with V (Valerie, to be more specific). Enjoyed the highs and lows of meeting new friends and losing them just as quickly. But that isn’t to say the game is without any storytelling flaws.

If we’re being fair, any story can be picked apart. There are just some plot holes or inconsistencies in Cyberpunk 2077 that I can’t ignore no matter how much I love the game.

None of the plot holes discussed are game-breaking by any means. They just offer up a bit more questions than answers, which makes them worthy of a mention.

Some spoilers will follow.

5 A High Position for Corpo V

Gaining Ground at a Young Age

Although the lifepaths don’t have too much of an impact in Cyberpunk 2077 beyond flavor text, something about the corpo path always stood out to me. We know that V is 23 during the prologue. This means that corpo V was only on that path for a few years at most, so their high position is something to be admired or picked apart.

There’s not much explanation as to why someone as young as V climbed the corporate ladder so well that they’re second-in-command for the Counter Intelligence Division. They might have made a splash, but it would need to be tsunami-level to get that position. Does it matter in the grand scheme of things? Of course not. But it’s merely a curiosity with the game lore considering how clear-cut the other two lifepaths are.

4 Arasaka Trapping Johnny

Preserving the Enemy’s Engram

After all the mayhem and destruction, Arasaka had Johnny in their clutches. They killed him, dumped his body, but not before preserving his personality as an Engram. But the question is why? A few fan theories are floating around. One believes Saburo Arasaka wanted to torment him. Another theory believes they thought it was the best way to reach Alt, but there’s no guarantee about that one.

One of the better theories is that Arasaka used Johnny as a guinea pig to test things out before Saburo would turn himself into an Engram. It does make sense, but there’s no concrete in-game answer I’ve been able to find as to why they’d waste so many resources on Silverhand. It could be the simplest reason of them all and that’s an excuse to have Keanu as a constant companion . And who wouldn’t want that?

3 The (Un)Necessary Hostile Tale of Takemura

Could We Have Taken a Shortcut?

Takemura’s been through a lot from the moment you meet him in Cyberpunk 2077. Once Saburo’s personal bodyguard, he finds himself working side by side with V as he strives to get revenge against Yorinobu for the young man’s betrayal. And it’s an explosive ride, but it brings up the question of whether it was a necessary one for the game.

Once we finally meet Hanako face-to-face, there’s no hesitation from the woman. She immediately believes and trusts Takemura and already knew her brother murdered their father. So why didn’t Takemura reach out to her from the start? It would have saved him (and V) quite the hassle. We’d be out some interesting jobs though if it had been that easy, but it’s a thought that hasn’t left my mind.

2 The Lack of Arasaka Pursuit

They Don’t Seem to Care Much

Speaking of the issues with Takemura, once we’re past that intense chase scene, there’s not much we see of Arasaka throughout the game until near the end. Seeing as all the blame for Saburo’s death fell on V and Jackie, why wouldn’t they continue to pursue V at various points in the game? They even pursue Jackie’s body if you send him to Vik.

We know that Yorinobu doesn’t care too much about the Relic, and the board all knows that he’s at fault for his father’s death, but goes along with his terrible cover story anyway. So there’s no deep reason to continue going after V other than principle. V stole from Arasaka. It would make sense that they would want to tie up any loose ends at least.

It's understandable why this didn't happen though because that would mean dodging Arasaka agents no matter where we went in the game. Challenging, but also potentially frustrating.

1 Hostilities Inside Maelstrom Club

They’re Always So Angry

This is less of a deep plot hole in Cyberpunk 2077 and more of an oversight. When you stroll into the Maelstrom club following the events of the quest with Jackie early on, there are typically two ways they address V. There are times when some may comment how you killed Royce even if you didn’t, but that’s not the issue I’m after here. I’m concerned that they can become full-blown hostile, recognizing V without our merc ever saying a word, which is something they shouldn’t be able to do.

V had the Kiroshi optics at the time of that initial quest. Which meant that the cameras constantly scrambled V’s image. If this is the case, then there’s no way anyone from Maelstrom club should have pinned what happened directly on V, especially if you didn’t save Brick.