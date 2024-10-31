Cyberpunk 2077 is making its way to Mac computers with Apple silicon early next year. It will be available on the App Store and Steam for the new iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro that have the M4 family of chips.

Mac Players Finally Get To Enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 Soon

This version of Cyberpunk 2077 will include path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for those who delve into Night City through Apple's systems. The game is getting optimized using the power of Apple silicon and Metal. Those who already have the game on PC through Steam can play the Mac version for free. There is no release date yet, but we do know it will release on Mac computers early next year. "More details and a release date for early next year will be announced at a later time," said the press release.

“I’m incredibly excited that Mac gamers across the world will be able to discover the world and stories of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty early next year," said CD Projekt Red Joint Chief Executive Officer Michal Nowakowski in the press release. "With the power of Apple silicon and Apple’s advanced technologies, the dark future of Night City on Mac brings players impressive performance, amazing visuals, and an immersive, cinematic experience."

It also sounds like this won't be the one and only CD Projekt Red release on Mac systems. "We are also eagerly looking forward to the future of our games on Apple silicon," Nowakowski said.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Comes With Phantom Liberty DLC

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition, which will be launching on Mac systems in 2025, includes the base game and the expansion Phantom Liberty. No price has been provided yet. The expansion has reviewed well across critics with an overall 89% rating on OpenCritic and 99% of critics recommending the expansion. Players have also given it a 90 rating.

"The main story in Phantom Liberty is engrossing to the point I was hesitant about what choices to make because I had become invested in the characters," said our review. "The missions themselves were cinematic in the best possible way, whether it was fighting for our lives in a burning warzone or trying to gather intel at a swanky party."

Cyberpunk 2077 is a game we'd recommend if you like playing the Borderlands series. It has gritty first-person shooting and an engrossing story to keep you fixated in Night City for a long time to come. Mac users will finally get to enjoy the RPG soon.