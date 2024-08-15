Key Takeaways Mortal Kombat Khaos Reigns adds new story content & Kombat Pack 2 with 6 characters, including Cyrax & Noob Saibot.

NetherRealm Studios today released a gameplay trailer for the first of three new Mortal Kombat characters arriving in Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, Cyrax.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns arrives in September with a treasure trove of new content. In addition to a new story, the expansion includes Kombat Pack 2, which comes with six characters. Three of them (Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot) hail from Mortal Kombat and the other three (Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and T-1000) are guests. Today, NetherRealm Studios provided a new gameplay trailer focused on Cyrax and her role within the story of Khaos Reigns.

The story aspects of the trailer confirm that a portion of the story focuses on Bi Han (Sub-Zero) instructing the Lin Kuei to crash Kuai Liang's (Scorpion) wedding. Since the end of Mortal Kombat 1 and Bi Han's betrayal of Earthrealm, Kuai Liang left the Lin Kuei to found the Shirai Ryu. Despite her misgivings, Cyrax joins Sektor on the mission and comes into conflict with Johnny Cage and Kuai Liang. Based on the trailer, it would appear that this event sets in motion her defection from the Lin Kuei.

New look, same style

In the New Era, Cyrax is a Lin Kuei warrior from the Zaki Clan who was selected to serve directly under Sektor. Though extremely skillful, Cyrax shows signs of independence that has put her at odds with Sektor to the point that it's clear that Cyrax will only serve on her terms. Unlike the original timeline, Cyrax is not a cyborg. Rather, she and Sektor wear mechanized suits that enable their abilities.

Cyrax's origins and lack of cyberization in the New Era may be a departure from the character's origins, but she does retain the moveset of Cyrax. This includes energy nets to capture and hold the enemy, explosive bombs to begin and extend combos, and sawblades to deliver pure damage. Versatile and deadly both on the ground and in the air, Cyrax may have a new look in the New Era, but she has all the same style one can expect from Cyrax.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launches September 24. For those that own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1, you'll want to nab the Expansion for $49.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC or $39.99 on Switch. For those that own Mortal Kombat 1 but not Kombat Pack 1, you'll want to get the Bundle for $59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC or $49.99 on Switch. Finally, if you don't own anything Mortal Kombat 1, the Kollection is for you for $89.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC or $79.99 on Switch.