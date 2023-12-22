Key Takeaways Dark Souls 2 will end online operations on PS3 and Xbox 360 by March 31, 2024 due to server deterioration. Offline play will still be accessible.

Online services will continue for PS4, Xbox One, and Windows versions, allowing players to enjoy online play on these supported platforms.

Dark Souls 2's success led to a remastered version with upgraded graphics and expanded multiplayer capacity, which players loved.

Followers of the Dark Souls Twitter/X community were greeted with somber news today as it was announced that Dark Souls 2 would cease online operations on PS3 and Xbox 360 by March 31, 2024. This decision is attributed to the gradual deterioration of the game servers.The news was confimed on the official Dark Souls website.

Starting March 31, 2024, online services for DARK SOULS II on PS3 and Xbox 360 will come to an end. This cessation will affect various features, rendering asynchronous online elements such as shades, bloodstains, and messages, along with multiplayer elements like co-op play, invasions, and dueling, unavailable. It's important to note that offline gameplay will still be accessible.

Despite the discontinuation on older platforms, online services will persist for the PS4, Xbox One, and Windows DirectX9/11 versions. This ensures that Dark Souls 2 enthusiasts can continue to enjoy online play on these supported platforms.

Dark Souls II, a 2014 action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware, is the second installment in the Dark Souls series. Initially released for Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360, it gained critical acclaim very quickly and became it's own Genre "soulslike". Dark Souls III, launched in 2016, features faster-paced gameplay and a vibrant community. The series has made it's true mark on the Industry.

The game's success led to a remastered version, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, released in April 2015, featuring upgraded graphics, expanded online multiplayer capacity, and other improvements which players thoroughly enjoyed.

Farewell Dark Souls II:

As we bid farewell to the online services on PS3 and Xbox 360, the legacy of Dark Souls II lives on. Players can still embark on their challenging journeys in the kingdom of Drangleic through offline gameplay or seamlessly transition to the supported PS4, Xbox One, and Windows platforms to continue their online adventures.