Key Takeaways Darkest Dungeon II releases on PS4 and PS5 July 15, along with The Blinding Blade DLC.

Game enhanced for PS with DualSense Controller features, and supports cross-buy.

Sequel features 12 base heroes, with 2 in DLC, a run-based rogue-lite RPG , and strategic risk/reward options.

After announcing the Darkest Dungeon II Kingdoms update last week, Red Hook Studios had a Darkest Dungeon II PlayStation 4 and 5 announcement to share today.

When is Darkest Dungeon II PlayStation 4 and 5 Release Coming?

Darkest Dungeon II will be released on PlayStation 4 and 5 on July 15th, with preorders starting today. Alongside the base game, the first DLC for Darkest Dungeon II, The Blinding Blade, will also be available at the same time, purchasable separately or as part of the Oblivion bundle, and all of it will support cross-buy on PlayStaiton 4 and 5.

"We have been very eager to bring Darkest Dungeon II to PlayStation players. The game feels great with DualSense Controller–we’ve been able to add touches like feeling the heartbeat of a hero on death’s door, or the rumble of the stagecoach’s wheels as it hits a trap. Darkest Dungeon I was fortunate to find a strong community on PlayStation and we hope the same proves true with the sequel." - Tyler Sigman, Design Director for Red Hook Studios.

What is Darkest Dungeon II?

The sequel to the acclaimed dark turn-based RPG roguelite, Darkest Dungeon II took the game in an unexpected direction by taking the game on a road trip. You hop on your stagecoach with your party, and travel to save the cursed world, with turnbased combat and other interactions at areas across the map. It's essentially a different way of experiencing the dungeon-crawling aspects of the first game, as well as adding some new mechanics and ideas to the formula.

Related Review: Darkest Dungeon II Darkest Dungeon II builds upon great features seen in the series, while also providing new opportunities for growth.

There are twelve heroes in the base game of Darkest Dungeon II, as well as 2 more available via The Binding Blade DLC, which also includes a roaming miniboss. It is a run-based rogue-lite rpg, with five different campaigns and a large metagame progression that takes place at The Hub, and it continues the ability for players to manipulate difficulty in game with risk/reward mechanics - this time in the option of Radiant, and Infernal Flame equipable items to your stagecoach.

One of the elements that sets the Darkest Dungeon games apart is that you aren't just attempting to protect your character's physical health, but also their mental well-being. If they get too much stress, they are likely to develop negative mental conditions... though at times even when things are darkest sometimes people come through with surprising strength. There's a lot more choice focus in this sequel with different events requiring you to decide who you help, or how, and the characters reacting to it based on their traits.

Darkest Dungeon II is available on PC, and will release on PlayStation 4/5 on July 15, where it is currently available to preorder.