Key Takeaways Roguelik game Darkest Dungeon II is set to receive a free mode, "Kingdoms," later this year, offering new gameplay twists.

In Kingdoms, players must defend a kingdom from malevolent monsters by upgrading heroes and inns, traversing the land to defeat threats.

This standalone mode is set to blend the best of Darkest Dungeon's roster management with combat elements from the sequel, promising something for every fan.

While last year's Darkest Dungeon II arguably didn't have the same impact as the original game before it, it was still an extremely solid, well-done, roguelike descent into a realm of dark fantasy, as discussed in our review of it. But as there's always room for improvement or new content that can provide more gameplay enhancements, it was announced during today's Triple-i Initiative that a new mode, entitled "Kingdoms" would be arriving for the game later this year, as announced in a new trailer that you can check out at the link here.

My Kingdom For a Plague Doctor

As the name might suggest, Kingdoms is a mode that places the emphasis on a large kingdom under attack from a malevolant, monstrous force, with areas connected by several inns that act as safe havens. The goal is to travel across the kingdom between these inns in order to defeat the monsters plaguing the land and fight back the force that's gradually taking over, all while gathering resources that can not only be used to upgrade the heroes, but the inns as well, each with their own upgrade trees that provide significant benefits. In addition, Kingdoms adds three new monster factions to deal with, those being The Coven, Beastment, and Crimson Courtiers, which one way or another, should provide a challenge.

Of course, if you don't want to have to deal with any of those factions, then you won't need to, as Kingdoms will be a standalone mode separate from Darkest Dungeon II's main five "Confessions" campaigns. According to Creative Director Chris Bourassa, Red Hook is continuing it's trend of never retreading ground, and stated that Kingdoms will "...blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon II." So basically, it sounds like there should hopefully be something here for all fans of the series so far.

Best of all, this major update to the game will be one hundred percent free, meaning fans of Darkest Dungeon II will be able to immediately leap into it upon release without anything in their path. And if you aren't a fan of Darkest Dungeon II yet, then good news, because as part of a celebration for the Triple-I Initiative, the game is currently thirty-three percent off as part of a Steam sale, allowing newcomers to check out the game for a bit of a bargain price. Darkest Dungeon II's Kingdoms mode will arrive sometime later this year, and will hopefully provide a meaty, challenging, and suitably eerie addition to the game.