Nearly ten years after it first arrived on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and about four years after the launch of current generation consoles, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition is at last getting a fresh enhancement for modern hardware. This new version makes use of some of the most important features of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and will be arriving on both systems on October 15.

The initial version of Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition offered both fans and newcomers a new chance to enjoy the Xbox 360/PS3 original with updated character models and reworked graphics for both the game's levels and environments. Even the inner workings were tweaked, resulting in better balancing and improved loot distribution. All DLC was fully integrated into Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition as well, making it a more seamless overall experience.

This new version coming to current generation consoles promises to take full advantage of their improved power. For starters, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition offers 4K visuals with ray tracing for better lighting, shadows and more immersive detail. DualSense haptic feedback features have also been implemented for all of Death's attacks and abilities, the aim seemingly being to add a bit more punch to Darksiders II combat. Additionally, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition will take advantage of the SSDs in current systems to support faster loading.

Those who already own the PS4 or Xbox One versions of Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition can get this new version free of charge as soon as it launches on October 15. For everyone else, they can either pick up the old edition by October 14 and get the free upgrade or just get this new version after launch. Xbox owners are getting a somewhat better deal too, as the old version is currently on sale at a fifty percent discount until October 14.

As the horseman of Death, players must take down powerful entities and restore a ruined world.

For those who are entirely unfamiliar with Darksiders II, it's an action game starring Death himself. The world got pretty messed up over the course of the first Darksiders, so it's up to Death to put things right. Of course, powerful forces would rather that didn't happen so Death has to remind them of exactly who they're dealing with. Combat is fast-paced with plenty of opportunities for players to put their own custom version of Death through his paces. It also sports an overall art design that is still eye-catching and hosts a large world for players to explore.

It's kind of odd that the horseman of Death is the only one interested in fixing things and making sure humanity doesn't stay extinct, don't you think?

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 15.