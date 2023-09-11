Key Takeaways

At Hardcore Gamer, we strive to bring you the most comprehensive compendiums and strategy guides for your favorite ongoing and massive open-world titles. As gamers ourselves, we know what it means to have a reliable one-stop shop where we can expect to locate the most critical details on all the best weapon mods or a guide to finding a complete legendary armor set.

Here, we will continually endeavor to update and build databases for the most popular games in the industry. Just click on the image below for the database of your choice in order to have all of our in-game knowledge at your fingertips.

Hardcore Gamer Databases

Game

Title

Date Created

Contributors
Persona3ReloadGuide

Persona 3 Reload

February 2, 2024

Palworld banner

Palworld

January 16, 2024

Season of discovery

World of Warcraft Classic: Season of Discovery

November 30, 2023

starfield-1

Starfield

September 1, 2023

palia-1

Palia

August 10, 2023

baldurs-gate-3-1

Baldur's Gate 3

August 3, 2023

final-fantasy-xvi-1

Final Fantasy 16

June 22, 2023

diablo4-1

Diablo 4

July 1, 2023

zelda-totk-1

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

May 12, 2023

persona-5-royal-1

Persona 5 Royal

March 31, 2020

roblox-1

Roblox

May 16, 2023