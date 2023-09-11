Key Takeaways Hardcore Gamer provides comprehensive compendiums and strategy guides for ongoing and massive open-world games.

The website offers an extensive database for popular games, with in-game knowledge easily accessible.

Various contributors, such as Adam Beck, Matt Hook, and Chris Hinton, have contributed to the creation of these databases.

At Hardcore Gamer, we strive to bring you the most comprehensive compendiums and strategy guides for your favorite ongoing and massive open-world titles. As gamers ourselves, we know what it means to have a reliable one-stop shop where we can expect to locate the most critical details on all the best weapon mods or a guide to finding a complete legendary armor set.

Here, we will continually endeavor to update and build databases for the most popular games in the industry. Just click on the image below for the database of your choice in order to have all of our in-game knowledge at your fingertips.

Hardcore Gamer Databases