Indie game Date Everything transforms all the appliances and furniture of a typical house, like a fan or a piano, into attractive characters that you can interact with. The publisher Team17 has confirmed there will be 100 characters to meet in this sandbox dating simulator.

Keyes in Date Everything

Each character will be voice-acted and have at least three different endings attached to them. Team17 says on the Steam page there will be an "exhaustive Who's Who of voice actors keeping you company on your journey."

Some of the voice actors involved include Sword Art Online's Bryce Papenbrook, Persona 5's Erica Lindbeck, and Zeno Robinson, who has worked on My Hero Academia and Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It seems like there's an impressive voice cast for Date Everything building.

So, how is a piano, washing machine, or a vacuum cleaner dateable? After losing your job to AI, you find a package outside the house that contains aviators. When you put them on, this accessory converts your standard electronics and furniture into characters you'll get to love or befriend. However, there may be some situations in which you'll hate each other if you choose the wrong dialogue options.

In addition to PC, Date Everything is heading to the PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X|S. It would be funny if any of these consoles turned into a dateable form, but I doubt it. No release date has been set for Date Everything yet.

Hoover in Date Everything

Funnily enough, Date Everything isn't the only game that turns inanimate objects into dateable characters. Boyfriend Dungeon transforms weapons into humans for you to fawn over. It blended action-RPG mechanics with a dating sim and successfully mixed the two together. The stories told within the game are surprisingly effective, despite the strange concept, and the characters are well-rounded. It has a banger soundtrack as well. "Right from the moment one boots up Boyfriend Dungeon they will be treated to a catchy pop song," said our sister site Game Rant. "It’s called 'Without A Weapon' and there are plenty more tunes where that came from."

The publisher of Date Everything Team17 has a good reputation for finding the crème de la crème of the indie scene. It has helped publish the Overcooked series, the Moving Out games, Dredge, Golf with Your Friends, and Blasphemous just to name a few. It has also developed the acclaimed Worms series. Date Everything will be Sassy Chap Games' first title.