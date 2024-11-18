When you’re not battling sea monsters in Dave the Diver, you’re ensuring that Bancho Sushi's customers remain well-fed. But there are dozens and dozens of recipes all requiring various amounts of ingredients, so which are the best ones to focus on?

Well, that depends on different factors. Price is a major one, but you also must focus on the ingredients. Sometimes how easily you can farm ingredients matters more than making the most expensive thing on the menu. This is why I choose the best Dave the Diver dishes based on how well they make money, the quantity they make and how well you can gather ingredients .

Some recipes are obviously worth more than others, yet ranked lower. If this happens, it's mainly due to the difficulty of making the dish outweighing its selling point.

10 Narwhal Miso Soup

Requirement: Level 15 Davina

Ingredients x3 Narwhal Meat

x2 Carrot

x2 Buckbean

x1 Miso

Narwhal Miso Soup is a great dish to utilize in Dave the Diver. At its base, it makes 8 dishes with a sell price of 400. Of course, it only goes up from there. At the max level, it'll sell for 1480 gold and refills 12 dishes.

Farming narwhal near the top of the Glacier Zone is easy enough too. Just killing one 3-star narwhal will earn you 27 meat. The other ingredients aren't difficult either. Both carrots and buckbeans are farmable and you'll find miso as early as Chapter 2.

9 Tomato Egg Soup

Requirement: Chinese Cuisine Contest! (VIP Mission)

Ingredients x2 Grade A Egg

x2 Cherry Tomato

x1 Black Pepper

Sometimes, fish aren't needed for the happy customers at Bancho Sushi, ironically enough. Tomato Egg Soup will satisfy them, and if you max the dish out, it'll sell for 1406 gold. Refilling at 12, the dish is more than worth making.

To make matters even better, it's a low-effort dish in Dave the Diver. While you dispatch for black pepper, you can farm the other two ingredients with ease.

8 Hawaiian Poke

Requirement: Seasonal Event (Tuna Party)

Ingredients x3 Yellowfin Tuna Akami

x3 Rice

x1 Mayonnaise

x1 Sesame Seed

There are tuna dishes that are worth more than Hawaiian Poke since, at the max, the dish only sells for 980 gold. But it does refill at 9. The ingredients aren't a hassle either, so it's worth making more of this dish compared to some others like the Bluefin Tuna Rice Bowl even if the latter sells for a much higher price.

Yellowfin tuna is far more common compared to Bluefin. So you can use your steel net or drones to capture a handful of Yellowfin and wind up with more than enough meat to keep making the dish. It's certainly an efficient way to pad your bank account.

7 Deep Fish Tempura

Requirement: Whose Fried Food is the Best? (VIP Mission)

Ingredients x1 Cookiecutter Shark

x1 Vampire Squid

x1 Barreleye

x3 Kelp

Deep Fish Tempura is a solid dish to help your Shark Event. And since you can unlock it near the early stages of the game, it's a good way to build up your profits without needing the more heavy-hitting dishes.

You do need to put in some effort for the fish. One, the cookiecutter shark, is a deep-dive fish in the Blue Hole Depths, while the other two require trips to the Glacial Passage. But making Deep Fish Tempura earns 395 at minimum and 1461 when maxed, making the excursions worth it.

6 Soy Sauce Marinated Crab

Requirement: Bought from Jango

Ingredients x2 Golden King Crab

x2 Snow Crab

x2 Horsehair Crab

x1 Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce Marinated Crab is one of the greatest-tasting dishes in Dave the Diver with a rating of 505 at level 10. If you want to make customers happy, you pull this dish out. Because of that (and its great selling point when maxed out at 1609 gold), it makes the list, but it ranks low because of difficulty.

Crab farming is a slow process. If you want to make fast money, it's better to focus on other dishes, but if you want to serve a delicious meal from time to time that customers will pay plenty for, set aside some time to farm crab.

5 Boiled Sailfish and Seaweed

Requirement: Seasonal Event (Marlin Party)

Ingredients x3 Sailfish Meat

x2 Southern Bull Kelp

x2 Kajime

x1 Soy Sauce

Sailfish boasts plenty of value in Dave the Diver, so why not use it in one of the best dishes? The Boiled Sailfish and Seaweed meal starts strong, selling for 425 gold. When you max it out, it gives an impressive 1572 gold. The refill is nice too at the start (4) and when leveled up (6).

Besides the sailfish, earning the other ingredients isn't tough either. You can simply dispatch soy sauce and use Gumo to farm the remaining ingredients.

4 Sweet and Sour Stargazer

Requirement: Chinese Cuisine Contest! (VIP Mission)

Ingredients x1 Bluespotted Stargazer

x1 Wheat

x1 Egg

x1 Olive Oil

Like with Deep Fish Tempura, you'll need to dive to the depths to make Sweet and Sour Stargazer. But starting out at 390 and maxing out at 1443 gold doesn't hurt. Besides deep-diving for the fish, the remaining ingredients are lightweight.

You know just how easy it is to get an egg. Wheat is farmable and olive oil can be dispatched, so there isn't much work beyond the fish you need to do to get a well-priced meal that refills at 6 when maxed out.

3 Vegetable Sushi

Requirement: Good Ol' Fashion Vegetable Sushi! (VIP mission)

Ingredients x1 Rice

x1 Carrot

x1 Eggplant

It's easy to see why Vegetable Sushi is one of the best dishes in Dave the Diver: it doesn't require much to make and it sells well. The base level starts strong at 375, but the max will give you 1387 gold. The only reason it doesn't score at the top dish is that it refills at just 1.

The few ingredients all grow at the farm too, so it takes just about no effort to get what you need to make it. Plus, it's a great way to level up in the early stages of the game without relying on catching or killing any fish.

2 Truffle Sailfish Tartare

Requirement: Bought from Jango

Ingredients x3 Sailfish Meat

x3 Purple Sea Urchin

x1 Truffle

Truffle Sailfish is one of the more recent additions to Dave the Diver, and it's the most expensive dish you can sell. The base sells for 785 while the max goes for 1727. So, if you want a profitable night, aim for this dish.

Unfortunately, unlocking it is random like the Marinated Crab recipe, and once you do, having a healthy supply of truffles isn't simple. But like mentioned before, sailfish is easy and plentiful. If anything, the dish works best when used exclusively for parties.

1 Tropical Fish Sushi Set

Requirement: Michael Bang's Inspiration (VIP Mission)

Ingredients x3 Titan Triggerfish

x3 Harlequin Hind

x3 Coral Trout

x3 Rice

Even in the face of the Truffle Sailfish Tartare, the Tropical Fish Sushi Set remains one of the best Dave the Diver dishes. Maxed out, it's worth a solid 1387 gold with a high refill of 9. And yes, it does seem like a lot of ingredients, but they're some of the easiest to get.

They're not deep-sea fish. In fact, you can find them up to 130cm. No matter what stage of the game you're at, it's not difficult to farm either of those fish. Also, if you max out your rice farm, you can always have enough on hand.