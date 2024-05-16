Key Takeaways Dave the Diver is getting a Godzilla DLC in May, with the infamous Kaiju making his debut on May 23.

The DLC includes another iconic deep-sea monster, Ebirah, adding an extra challenge to the game.

Dave the Diver combines adventure and tycoon gameplay, following Dave as he manages a restaurant near the mysterious Blue Hole.

At January's State of Play, it was not only announced that Dave the Diver was making a splash onto PlayStation in April, but was also going to have a Godzilla DLC launch later in the spring. In a PlayStation blog post by MINTROCKET Director Jaeho Hwang, it was confirmed that the notorious Kaiju will make his debut on May 23.

Under the Sea

In the DLC, Dave is approached by G-Force, the international joint military organization from the Godzilla series. With their mission of upholding global peace and protecting humankind, they have set out to track the monster which led them to the elusive depths of the Blue Hole. Godzilla is said to have been injured and recovering from his wounds, so his presence within the deep sea abyss is bound to happen. Let's just say that Godzilla isn't too keen on your un-welcoming invitation.

As well as the infamous monster, you'll be going up against another creature that is sure to send chills up your spine. The iconic deep-sea Kaiju Ebirah, horror of the deep, from the 1966 live-action movie will be making its appearance. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like he's going to be an easy catch for the day. In the DLC, you must evade Ebirah's attacks, and he relentlessly pursues you throughout the oceanic depths of the Blue Hole. You will soon come face-to-face with the monster in an epic battle that is sure to make waves.

Ebb and Flow

Dave the Diver is a hybrid marine adventure set in the mysterious Blue Hole where the ecology and terrain continue to change. The game has been recognized for its impressive use of combining adventure and tycoon gameplay, having Dave exploring the deep sea as well as financing and managing a restaurant by capturing fish and cooking them. The story follows the optimistic protagonist, Dave, as he opens a sushi restaurant near the Blue Hole. He's tasked with investigating the mysterious abyss, and along the way, discovers that things aren't as they seem. It is up to Dave and his friends to get to the actual bottom of the oceanic situation.

Dave the Diver is available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The Godzilla DLC will be free-to-play and available from May 23 to November 23.