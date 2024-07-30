Key Takeaways Christian McCaffrey leads running back class with 99 OVR, following strong season with San Francisco 49ers.

Nick Chubb earns 96 OVR despite career-threatening injury, Derrick Henry ranks third at 94 OVR.

Defensive lineman standards show Chris Jones at 97 OVR, Aaron Donald no longer in 99 Club for Madden NFL 25.

Day 2 of Ratings Reveal Week focuses on both running backs and defensive lineman as another 99 Club member is revealed. The cover athlete, and a 99 Club member for Madden NFL 25, San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey headlines the running back class with an OVR of 99. McCaffrey had a huge bounce back year after being traded to the team mid-season in 2022 and remained healthy as his team won a NFC Championship last year, ultimately losing to Kansas City in the Super Bowl. McCaffrey will also be receiving his personal Signature Style in Madden NFL 25, which is slated to launch on August 16 for PlayStation 4|5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Not Yet a Passing League

Running backs like Christian McCaffrey are an exampled that the NFL isn't truly just a passing league, but the second highest rated running back in Madden NFL 25 is going to raise a lot of eyebrows. Cleveland Browns Nick Chubb clocks in second with an OVR of 96 after a year where not only did he only play just three games, but suffered an injury many thought was career ending. He has bounced back strong this offseason, but recovery from an injury like that plus the other injuries he's endured in recent years brings up some questions. Derrick Henry, now on the Baltimore Ravens, is the third highest back at 94 OVR.

Another back who jumped teams to a rival is Saquan Barkley, moving over to the Philadelphia Eagles and bringing home an OVR of 92. The list for re-homed running backs continues with Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon coming in at 91. Closing out the 90 OVR backs is Jacksonville Jaguars back Travis Etienne, Jr. with a 90 OVR. The top four backs are granted Superstar X-Factors and that is all the running backs that will have these.

Related First 99 Club Player Announced for Madden NFL 25, Wide Receivers and Safeties Ratings Revealed The first set of ratings provided is for both wide receivers and safeties in Madden NFL 25.

Pass Rush, Run Stopping

No player in Madden NFL 25 will be gracing the 99 Club for the front four on the defensive side of the ball. Aaron Donald hung up the cleats this year, and he typically was a 99 OVR in the recent seasons. Instead, highlightin the front four is Kansas City Chiefs Chris Jones at a 97 OVR. Defensive tackles round out this podium with New York Giants defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence in second at a 95 OVR and New York Jets defensive tackles Quinnen Williams at a 94. The top two players are granted Superstar X-Factors in Madden NFL 25.

For Defensive End, Baltimore Ravens Justin Madubuike is a 92 OVR and strangely has no Superstar X-Factors while Cameron Heyward at 90 OVR of the New Orleans Saints does. Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown is listed as a defensive end, but should be a defensive tackle. He comes in at a 90 as does Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vita Vea. Jonathan Allen of the Washington Commanders is granted a Superstar X-Factor with his rating of only an 89. You can check out the full list of player ratings here.