Key Takeaways Day of the Devs has become a non-profit and launched a fundraiser campaign to cover operating costs and keep the event free for developers and attendees.

The initial fundraising campaign has already raised over $25,000, with a goal of $500,000. Donors can receive a bundle of 33 games by contributing $100 or a loot box with various physical items plus the games for $250, with VIP access to all main 2024 Day of the Devs events included in both.

In addition to the fundraising announcement, Day of the Devs has revealed its initial calendar of in-person events for 2024, including Day of the Devs: San Francisco on March 17.

In a world where it feels like creativity in video games can be punished and spit upon at times, Double Fine and iam8bit's Day of the Devs events have always felt like much-needed showcases that highlight and support a wide variety of indie games. Today, though, Day of the Devs has now taken an extra step further, now having become a fully-independent non-profit and launching a fundraiser campaign on FundraiseUp. The goal is to be able to pay for operating costs such as venue fees and video production in order to keep things free for both the developers and the attendees. The fundraiser was announced in the video seen below, complete with a cameo by original Mean Girls actor Daniel Franzese, which also details just what exactly goes into each show.

The switch to being a non-profit entity means that any fundraising efforts will be more transparent and public, which will also help both sponsors and public alike understand the importance of fundraising. This begins with the initial FundraiseUP-powered campaign going on over at the official Day of the Devs site, which has a $500,000 goal, but has already raised over $25,000 as of the time of writing. While that seems like a lot, there are rewards that are worth one's donation. Specifically, a one-time $100 gets donors a bundle of thirty-three games that consists of heavy hitters such as Psychonauts 2, Return of the Obra Dinn, Bugsnax, Thumper and more, up to acclaimed titles from last year such as Sea of Stars and Venba, originally worth more than $500. And for $250, you can also get a Day of the Devs loot box with all of the games plus some gear such as a mug, keychain and socks. Of course, you can also donate whatever you'd like, as every penny will help these indie showcases.

But there's more, as each reward package also comes with VIP access to all of this year's Dayof the Devs main events. Speaking of which, in addition to the non-profit announcement, Day of the Devs also revealed their initial calendar of in-person events for 2024. It starts with Day of the Devs: San Francisco on March 17 at The Midway, right before GDC. Developers can submit their games for the event at the link here, and more details can be found over on its Eventbrite page. The following day also sees a ticketed Day of the Devs: SFMOMA Edition on the 18th, with more details here, and an ongoing Day of the Devs: GDC Edition showcase during GDC conference hours that all eventgoers can check out.

Day of the Devs: Summer Game Fest Edition and Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition will then arrive this Summer and Winter, with more details one those in the coming months. Needless to say, 2024 is shaping up to be a massive year for Day of the Devs, and all the games they show off.