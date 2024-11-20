The Day of the Devs showcases have become particular highlights throughout the year, providing some nice, with Double Fine playing host to some nice, in-depth looks at interesting indie games from all around the world, giving voices to various unique talents. Heck, there are at least a few who have said that this year's Summer Game Fest edition was more interesting than the actual main event. And with games such as Cairn, Battle Vision Network, Petal Runner, and Fear the Spotlight being shown off, among others, it might be hard to argue. And now the latest showcase, the Day of the Devs' Game Awards Edition is set to arrive in less than a month, sure to provide some delights thanks to a crop of nineteen games prepared for the show, with today providing our first look at the lineup of developers and publishers set to appear. Without further ado...

Annapurna

Andrea Love and Wooly Games

Céline & the Silly Stars

Dogubomb and Raw Fury

Letibus Design, Icedrop Games and Draknek & Friends

Electric Saint

Fabraz

Funny Fintan Softworks

Heart Machine and Arc Games

Kamibox

Nagai Industries

Panic

Redemption Road and Tinybuild

RiffRaff Games

A Sneak Peek

Based on a few of those developer/publisher combos, it isn't hard to deduce some of the games that are likely to appear at this year's Day of the Devs: Game Awards Edition. Dogubomb will likely bring us more of their unique roguelike adventure game Blue Prince, Redemption Road has their chaotic and anachronistic real-time simulation game Kingmakers, Heart Machine will no doubt show off their intriguing 3D action spin-off Hyper Light Breaker, Letibus and Icedrop have their world-building word game LOK Digital, and Andrea love and Wooly Games have Feltopia, a stop-motion arcade game made entirely out of wool, just to name some of the possible games to appear. Of course, this is assuming none of these team-ups have any additional surprises in store...

And as an additional reminder, while these are some of the games that are the most likely to appear, this is still speculation on this writer's end, so unless mentioned elsewhere by the developers and/or publishers, do not take this as any official confirmation.

Speaking of surprises, you may have counted fourteen studios/partnerships back there, even though it was mentioned earlier that nineteen games are planned to be showcased during the show. That may be due to the fact that alongside release date announcements, new trailers, updates, and more, this year's Game Awards Edition of Day of the Devs is set to feature seven world premieres, so there are definitely more than a few surprises in store that Double Fine are likely still keeping close to their chest. On top of all that, the showcase will also feature music by C418 from the soundtrack to Ivy Road's upcoming game Wanderstop, so that's another one to look out for. Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition will air on the official Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels on December 11 at 9 AM PST/12 PM EST, right before the main event the day after. Who knows, it could end up overshadowing that night's announcements again...