Key Takeaways PlayStation Plus members can look forward to three new monthly titles: Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising.

Foamstars is a colorful team-based shooter where players use foam to manipulate the battlefield, and will be a day one launch title for PS5 and PS4.

Rollerdrome combines sports and shooting in a unique and action-packed gameplay experience, while Steelrising offers an alternate-history action RPG with intense combat.

Yesterday’s State of Play featured plenty of promising looks at upcoming PS5 games, including Stellar Blade, Judas and Dragon’s Dogma 2.

However, if you’re looking for something to play in the much closer future, Sony also used yesterday to announce the three monthly titles coming to PlayStation Plus for members at any tier starting on February 6. The first game, Foamstars, was previously announced as a day one launch title on PlayStation Plus, as Square Enix’s Splatoon-like competitor makes its debut. In Foamstars, two squads of four players will utilize the titular substance to raise terrain, move about at quick speeds and manipulate the battlefield to gain the upper hand in this colorful team-based shooter. The game will launch on both PS5 and PS4, opening the door for the multiplayer title to have a guaranteed audience of players much like Fall Guys and Rocket League before it.

Next up is Rollerdrome, an action-packed blend of sports and shooting from Roll7, the team behind the OlliOlli series and Not a Hero. As the newest participant in a deadly futuristic bloodsport, players must skate and shoot their way through arenas filled with baddies as well as ramps and rails to jump off and grind on. In a heated battle for the high score, those looking to make it to the championship will have to kill enemies to regain health and pull off tricks to reload their weapons. Our review had plenty to praise for this unique indie title, claiming it “effortlessly combines thrilling speed and adrenaline-inducing combat to create an exciting mashup of genres that will appeal to sports and action fans alike.”

Finally, Steelrising will also be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers, which is an action RPG set in alternate history Paris. When the French Revolution is halted by an army of robots, players will take control of the mysterious Aegis in the battle against the automated oppressors, featuring intense combat reminiscent of the Souls series. As players progress through the campaign, they’ll encounter famous historical figures from the period, including Marie Antoinette, Maximillien Robespierre and King Louis XVI as the primary antagonist.

That’s not all for PlayStation Plus members, as Fall Guys players can snag the Icons Pack at no additional cost, with plenty of PlayStation-branded goodies including full costumes for Ratchet, Clank and Aloy. Plus, for Premium and Deluxe members, a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trial will be available to download, offering a two-hour demo of the web-swinging open world adventure. While the Spider-Man 2 offer has no listed end date, the other aforementioned games and bonuses will remain available through March 4.