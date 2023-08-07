All Acid Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Acid Damage sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.

Item Description Damage Range Acid Splash Hurl a bubble of acid that hurts to each creature it hits. 1d6 Acid 18m Melf’s Acid Arrow Shoot a green arrow that covers the target and the ground with acid. Deals 4d4 Acid damage immediately and 2d4 Acid damage at the end of the target’s turn. If the spell misses, the target still takes half the initial damage. 4d4 Acid 18m