Key Takeaways Find the Trial of Love in Circus of Last Days at Rivington to test your companionship bonds.

Initiate the trial by speaking to the Circus attendant and Druid Zethino, choosing a companion wisely.

Answer questions in the Trial of Love honestly to deepen relationships and gain approval with your chosen beau.

In the enchanting realm of Baldur's Gate 3, the pursuit of true love transcends mere adventure, inviting players to explore the depths of companionship and affection. At the heart of this journey lies the Trial of Love, a unique challenge nestled within the enigmatic Circus of Last Days. This guide is your quintessential companion, illuminating the path to not only understanding but also mastering this trial, ensuring your romantic endeavors flourish in the fantastical world of Faerûn.

Locating the Trial of Love

Your first step in this amorous adventure begins upon your arrival in Rivington. Amid the hustle and bustle of this vibrant town, the Circus of Last Days beckons, a place where magic and mystery intertwine. Positioned on the main road, shielded by iron gates, this circus holds the key to testing the bonds you've forged with your companions.

Initiating the Trial

Upon entering the circus, your path will lead you to a Circus attendant, your gateway to the trial. Engage in conversation and express your desire to partake in the Trial of Love.

As you delve deeper into the circus, you'll find yourself under the expansive boughs of a grand tree, where the druid Zethino awaits. Her presence marks a pivotal moment in your journey, as she holds the power to commence the trial.

Choosing Your Companion

Zethino will pose a crucial question: is there someone by your side who you wish to undergo this test with? It's a moment of introspection, as the trial is not confined to the bounds of romance. Any companion who holds you in high esteem, whose opinion of you is a beacon of positivity, can stand with you in this trial. Choose wisely, for this decision shapes the course of your trial.

The Trial of Love can only be done once and is a good way to net more approval with your beau.

All Trial of Love Answers

Embarking on the Trial of Love is a delicate dance between honesty and harmony. The questions posed are not just inquiries but reflections of your understanding and respect for your chosen companion. Herein lies the challenge: to strike a balance that resonates with truth yet nurtures the bond you share. Here is a table with all the romance options and the corresponding answers to all three questions:

Lover Question 1 Question 2 Question 3 Astarion When he's elbow-deep in gore. Revenge. Breaking a nail. (The other option, about feeling like a slave, will make Astarion disapprove.) Gale A shiny red apple - wholesome as can be. While on his balcony in Waterdeep. He thinks he, and the world, might be better off if he were dead. Halsin Comfort doesn't come naturally to him - he's restless and roaming. (You can pick the bear option, too.) Protecting his grove from those who threatened it. Allowing the Shadow Curse to blight nature for a hundred years. Karlach Gortash. Bashing baddies interspersed with victory sex. Settled down in a quiet village with a nice partner and a few kids. Lae'zel To find the truth about Orpheus amidst her queen's lies. Our night together. She will be known as a liberator of the githyanki people. Minthara Picking off her siblings one by one. Legendary drow hero Drizzt Do'Urden. (This is a reference to the R. A. Salvatore books, which you should absolutely check out.) Let herself be captured by the cult of the Absolute. Shadowheart Good company and an even better vintage. Being discreet. She doesn't know who she is, or where she belongs. Wyll Memories of our first night getting to know each other. His father, Ulder Ravengard. Leaving behind his father - and the city.

The Trial of Love in Baldur's Gate 3 is more than a test; it's an opportunity to delve into the hearts of those you journey with, understanding them beyond the surface. As you navigate this trial, remember that the essence of love and friendship lies not in perfection but in the willingness to understand, respect, and cherish. Armed with this guide, you are now ready to tread the path of love with grace and wisdom, forging bonds that transcend the ordinary in the extraordinary world of Faerûn.