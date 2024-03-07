If you're looking to deal some damage from a distance, nothing says "feel the pain" like a healthy arrow to your enemy's chest. There are many different types of arrows that can be found throughout Baldur's Gate 3. Several offer varying degrees of elemental damage. Below is a comprehensive listing of all the arrows available in-game. Click on any of these items for more information.
|
Icon
|
Name
|
Description
|
|
Corrodes and disfigures whatever it touches.
|
|
Though it doesn't radiate any heat, this arrow's point will singe any flesh it touches.
|
|
Vapour curls off the point of the arrowhead like breath on a winter day.
|
|
Thread-like bolts of electricity arc across the arrowhead the moment this arrow is nocked.
|
|
Particularly handy when you're outnumbered, with your back against a wall.
|
|
The top of this arrow is wickedly sharp and designed to lodge in the flesh.
|
|
This roughly-hewn arrow was likely crafted in the field, fletcher's tools lit by a campfire's glow.
|
|
Only a few fragile threads hold an artificial life together. Sever them with this.
|
|
Black as the Styx, beautiful as a starless night.
|
|
Placing a finger upon the flat of its arrowhead causes a different sensation every time - heat, cold, a jolt of electricity...
|
|
Swift and true as a solar's shining blade.
|
|
Named by a cleric of Loviatar for her own amusement.
|
|
Its barbed arrowhead is as wicked in appearance as the abominations it was crafted to kill.
|
|
When nocked, this arrow vibrates and emits a faint but distinctive crackle.
|
|
This arrow is carved from green wood, still sticky to the touch.
|
|
To disrupt the Weave is to draw Mystra's wrath - if her casters can catch you.
|
|
This arrow is far more flexible than most - it can bend nearly in half without snapping.
|
|
The fizzling, soothing balm that coats this arrow is recommended by a majority of sages to treat minor ailments.
|
|
Some archers claim that these arrows switch places with one another when placed in the same quiver.
|
|
This arrow is ripe with the metallic stench of smokepowder - eager to ignite.
|
|
Forged from a meteor's alien metals, this arrow resonates with an unsettling hum.
|
|
It's said the inventor of these arrows was assassinated by a shadow dragon, who wished their secret for itself.
|
|
Its twisting arrowhead shreds targets from within.