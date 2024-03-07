Arrow of Acid Corrodes and disfigures whatever it touches.

Arrow of Fire Though it doesn't radiate any heat, this arrow's point will singe any flesh it touches.

Arrow of Ice Vapour curls off the point of the arrowhead like breath on a winter day.

Arrow of Lightning Thread-like bolts of electricity arc across the arrowhead the moment this arrow is nocked.

Arrow of Piercing Particularly handy when you're outnumbered, with your back against a wall.

Barbed Arrow The top of this arrow is wickedly sharp and designed to lodge in the flesh.

Arrow of Beast Slaying This roughly-hewn arrow was likely crafted in the field, fletcher's tools lit by a campfire's glow.

Arrow of Construct Slaying Only a few fragile threads hold an artificial life together. Sever them with this.

Arrow of Darkness Black as the Styx, beautiful as a starless night.

Arrow of Elemental Slaying Placing a finger upon the flat of its arrowhead causes a different sensation every time - heat, cold, a jolt of electricity...

Arrow of Fiend Slaying Swift and true as a solar's shining blade.

Arrow of Ilmater Named by a cleric of Loviatar for her own amusement.

Arrow of Monstrosity Slaying Its barbed arrowhead is as wicked in appearance as the abominations it was crafted to kill.

Arrow of Roaring Thunder When nocked, this arrow vibrates and emits a faint but distinctive crackle.

Arrow of Undead Slaying This arrow is carved from green wood, still sticky to the touch.

Arrow of Arcane Interference To disrupt the Weave is to draw Mystra's wrath - if her casters can catch you.

Arrow of Many Targets This arrow is far more flexible than most - it can bend nearly in half without snapping.

Arrow of Salving The fizzling, soothing balm that coats this arrow is recommended by a majority of sages to treat minor ailments.

Arrow of Transposition Some archers claim that these arrows switch places with one another when placed in the same quiver.

Smokepowder Arrow This arrow is ripe with the metallic stench of smokepowder - eager to ignite.

Arrow of Aberration Slaying Forged from a meteor's alien metals, this arrow resonates with an unsettling hum.

Arrow of Dragon Slaying It's said the inventor of these arrows was assassinated by a shadow dragon, who wished their secret for itself.