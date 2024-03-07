If you're looking to deal some damage from a distance, nothing says "feel the pain" like a healthy arrow to your enemy's chest. There are many different types of arrows that can be found throughout Baldur's Gate 3. Several offer varying degrees of elemental damage. Below is a comprehensive listing of all the arrows available in-game. Click on any of these items for more information.

Icon

Name

Description

bg3-arrow-of-acid-faded

Arrow of Acid

Corrodes and disfigures whatever it touches.

bg3-arrow-of-fire-faded

Arrow of Fire

Though it doesn't radiate any heat, this arrow's point will singe any flesh it touches.

bg3-arrow-of-ice-faded

Arrow of Ice

Vapour curls off the point of the arrowhead like breath on a winter day.

bg3-arrow-of-lightning-faded

Arrow of Lightning

Thread-like bolts of electricity arc across the arrowhead the moment this arrow is nocked.

bg3-arrow-of-piercing-faded

Arrow of Piercing

Particularly handy when you're outnumbered, with your back against a wall.

bg3-arrow-of-many-targets-faded

Barbed Arrow

The top of this arrow is wickedly sharp and designed to lodge in the flesh.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Beast Slaying

This roughly-hewn arrow was likely crafted in the field, fletcher's tools lit by a campfire's glow.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Construct Slaying

Only a few fragile threads hold an artificial life together. Sever them with this.

bg3-arrow-of-darkness-faded

Arrow of Darkness

Black as the Styx, beautiful as a starless night.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Elemental Slaying

Placing a finger upon the flat of its arrowhead causes a different sensation every time - heat, cold, a jolt of electricity...

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Fiend Slaying

Swift and true as a solar's shining blade.

bg3-arrow-of-ilmater-faded

Arrow of Ilmater

Named by a cleric of Loviatar for her own amusement.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Monstrosity Slaying

Its barbed arrowhead is as wicked in appearance as the abominations it was crafted to kill.

bg3-arrow-of-roaring-thunder-faded

Arrow of Roaring Thunder

When nocked, this arrow vibrates and emits a faint but distinctive crackle.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Undead Slaying

This arrow is carved from green wood, still sticky to the touch.

bg3-arrow-of-arcane-interference-faded

Arrow of Arcane Interference

To disrupt the Weave is to draw Mystra's wrath - if her casters can catch you.

bg3-arrow-of-many-targets-faded

Arrow of Many Targets

This arrow is far more flexible than most - it can bend nearly in half without snapping.

bg3-arrow-of-salving-faded

Arrow of Salving

The fizzling, soothing balm that coats this arrow is recommended by a majority of sages to treat minor ailments.

bg3-arrow-of-transposition-faded

Arrow of Transposition

Some archers claim that these arrows switch places with one another when placed in the same quiver.

bg3-smokepowder-arrow-faded

Smokepowder Arrow

This arrow is ripe with the metallic stench of smokepowder - eager to ignite.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Aberration Slaying

Forged from a meteor's alien metals, this arrow resonates with an unsettling hum.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Dragon Slaying

It's said the inventor of these arrows was assassinated by a shadow dragon, who wished their secret for itself.

bg3-arrow-of-slaying-faded

Arrow of Humanoid Slaying

Its twisting arrowhead shreds targets from within.