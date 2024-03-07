Books are scattered throughout Baldur's Gate 3. They all can result in different events once read. Sometimes, they kickstart quests. Other times, they simply build upon the game's lore. Below is a listing of all the books that you can find in Baldur's Gate 3.

Goblin's Drawing

A childlike charcoal drawing of three stick figures.

Hide-Bound Journal

Shipment Orders

Simple, direct orders on how to deliver a chest.

Stamped Handbill

A tattered, well-handled bill posted to recruit adventurers.

A is for Azuth, and other Gods I

A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Amaunator, Asmodeus, and Auril.

A is for Azuth, and other Gods II

A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Azuth, Bane, and Beshaba.

A is for Azuth, and other Gods III

A is for Azuth, and other Gods VI

A is for Azuth, and other Gods VII

A is for Azuth, and other Gods IX

A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Milil, Myrkul, and Mystra.

A is for Azuth, and other Gods XI

A collection of children's rhymes about the gods SeluÌ‚ne, Shar, and Silvanus.

A Fall of Netheril

A Guide to Avernus - One Hellish Holiday

A History of the Flaming Fist

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

A List of Essential Personnel

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

A Modest Guide To Sword Coast Wine

A Pleasurable Deal

A Promising Candidate

A Primer on Mythical Beasts

This thick, gold-trimmed tome is embossed with decorative outlines of fantastical beasts.

A Sprinter's Guide to Goblins

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

A Tour of Tempest

A Traveller's Guide to Baldur's Gate

Abandoned Journal

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

About Creation of Orphic Hammer

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Absolving the Wayward Heart

Accelerated Grand Design

Account of the Establishment of Crèche Y'llek

Address Book

A large book containing the addresses of important people and buisinesses in the city.

Adopters of Culture

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Always Hungry

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Amaps' Memoirs

The reflections of Paul Amaps, a halfling humanist whose writings advised fair and peaceful ends to vicious conflicts.

An End to Suffering

Ancient Selûnite Journal

Apostle Diary

Apothecary's Ledger

A notebook with cultivation techniques for a variety of plants.

Apprentice's Journal

A meandering read, documenting an apprentice's flight from his homeland and struggles in his new life.

Arfur's Private Musings

Artefact Mission: Agent Roster

Artefact Mission: Challenges

Attention Acolytes

Attracting Drow Exiles

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Avernus Survival Guide

BAN LIST

A list of customers banned from the Waning Moon distillery.

Bagida's Diary

Baldur's Bones

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Baldur's Gate and the Dialectics of Plunder

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Baldur's Gate Protectors

Baldur's Gate Temple Of Bhaal

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Balduran Founds a City

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Barkskin Recipe

Imbibing a chunky, wood-grain tasting broth of Barkskin will make the drinker's flesh as hard as oak.

Beheading the Bitterroots

Blood Bank Log

Blood-Smeared Logbook

Bloody Journal

Book Draft - Volume I

Book Draft - Volume II

Book Draft - Volume III

Book Draft - Volume IV

Book of Dead Gods

A hefty, gold-embossed tome, listing gods immemorial.

Book of Final Breath

A slim ledger packed with rows of text. No matter how many pages are turned, there always seems to be another.

Book of Poetry

Bonded By Love - Husband's Diary

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Bonded By Love - Wife's Diary

Born to be Wild

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Broom and Bucket

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Burnt Journal

Thick, fibrous webbing mats the cover, as if to seal the volume shut.

Canticles of the Dark Mistress

Captives of Shar

Chapel Records

A annal of the dead, listing hundreds of departed souls.

Circus of the Last Days: Employees

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Clasped Book

Client List

Confiscated Book

Confronting the False Heart

Consolation of the Dark

Corsairs of Luskan

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Crimes of the Moonmaiden

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Curfew (Confidential Orders)

Dalyria's Journal

Damaged Journal

Dark Journal

Dark Justiciar's Journal

Dark Justiciar's Plea

De Hurst's Diary

Dead Druid's Journal

Death & Divinity: A Godly Guide

The spine of this heavy black book is inked with a chain of silver skulls.

Derryth's Journal

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Devil Don't Rhyme - A Verse Epic

Diary of Ketheric Thorm, Vol 1

A diary stamped with seven stars on its inner cover.

Diary of Ketheric Thorm, Vol 2

A diary decorated with countless black circles.

Diary of Ketheric Thorm, Vol 3

A diary with no decoration at all.

Diary, 1492DR, Ffion Goldgrind

Discarded Journal

Diseases of the Blood

Disintegrating Journal

An old journal, recently updated with details of an investigation into and old and 'grim' place.

Disorders of the Nerves and Mind: A Treatise

Dispatches Ledger

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Divine Rapture of Ilmater

Downfall of the Iron Throne

Druid Notebook

An ageing notebook telling the fragmented story of an accidental death and a cursed blade.

Druids' Ledger

Dufay's Diary

Dusty Book

Easy Furnitures DIY

Efficacious Brain Removal

Eilistraee: Lady Silverhair

This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Elder Brain Domination

Elder's Journal

Employee Pay Log

The pay slips of all the employees of the Post-House. Capitalism at its most... capitally.

Evil's Ascent

An academic print of a literary play, complete with extensive notes and annotations.

Excavation of the Enclave of Nhalloth

Experiment on Cruor

Extracts - The Rule of Three

Eyewitness Account

A transcript of an interrogation, stamped with the symbol of the Flaming Fist

Fables of Faerûn I: The Dimwitted Drow

One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.

Fables of Faerûn II: The Daring Duergar

One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.

Fables of Faerûn III: The Enticing Elder

The spine of this heavy black hook is inked with a chain of silver skulls.

Fables of Faerûn IV: The Magnanimous Miner

Fables of Faerûn V: The Boy and the Beholder

Fables of Faerûn VI: The Cheerful Deep Gnome

Faded Logbook (Selunite, 124)

Faded Logbook (Selunite, 182)

Faded Logbook (Meerna)

A logbook detailing the various expeditions of Burrow Warden Meerna