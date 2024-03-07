Books are scattered throughout Baldur's Gate 3. They all can result in different events once read. Sometimes, they kickstart quests. Other times, they simply build upon the game's lore. Below is a listing of all the books that you can find in Baldur's Gate 3.
Icon
Name
Description
A childlike charcoal drawing of three stick figures.
Simple, direct orders on how to deliver a chest.
A tattered, well-handled bill posted to recruit adventurers.
A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Amaunator, Asmodeus, and Auril.
|
A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Azuth, Bane, and Beshaba.
A collection of children's rhymes about the gods Milil, Myrkul, and Mystra.
A collection of children's rhymes about the gods SeluÌ‚ne, Shar, and Silvanus.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This thick, gold-trimmed tome is embossed with decorative outlines of fantastical beasts.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
A large book containing the addresses of important people and buisinesses in the city.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
The reflections of Paul Amaps, a halfling humanist whose writings advised fair and peaceful ends to vicious conflicts.
A notebook with cultivation techniques for a variety of plants.
A meandering read, documenting an apprentice's flight from his homeland and struggles in his new life.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
A list of customers banned from the Waning Moon distillery.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
Imbibing a chunky, wood-grain tasting broth of Barkskin will make the drinker's flesh as hard as oak.
A hefty, gold-embossed tome, listing gods immemorial.
A slim ledger packed with rows of text. No matter how many pages are turned, there always seems to be another.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
Thick, fibrous webbing mats the cover, as if to seal the volume shut.
A annal of the dead, listing hundreds of departed souls.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
The spine of this heavy black book is inked with a chain of silver skulls.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
A diary stamped with seven stars on its inner cover.
A diary decorated with countless black circles.
A diary with no decoration at all.
An old journal, recently updated with details of an investigation into and old and 'grim' place.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
An ageing notebook telling the fragmented story of an accidental death and a cursed blade.
This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.
The pay slips of all the employees of the Post-House. Capitalism at its most... capitally.
An academic print of a literary play, complete with extensive notes and annotations.
A transcript of an interrogation, stamped with the symbol of the Flaming Fist
One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.
One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.
The spine of this heavy black hook is inked with a chain of silver skulls.
A logbook detailing the various expeditions of Burrow Warden Meerna
