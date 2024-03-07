Goblin's Drawing A childlike charcoal drawing of three stick figures.

Shipment Orders Simple, direct orders on how to deliver a chest.

Stamped Handbill A tattered, well-handled bill posted to recruit adventurers.

A History of the Flaming Fist This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

A List of Essential Personnel This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

A Primer on Mythical Beasts This thick, gold-trimmed tome is embossed with decorative outlines of fantastical beasts.

A Sprinter's Guide to Goblins This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Abandoned Journal This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

About Creation of Orphic Hammer This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Address Book A large book containing the addresses of important people and buisinesses in the city.

Adopters of Culture This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Always Hungry This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Amaps' Memoirs The reflections of Paul Amaps, a halfling humanist whose writings advised fair and peaceful ends to vicious conflicts.

Apothecary's Ledger A notebook with cultivation techniques for a variety of plants.

Apprentice's Journal A meandering read, documenting an apprentice's flight from his homeland and struggles in his new life.

Attracting Drow Exiles This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

BAN LIST A list of customers banned from the Waning Moon distillery.

Baldur's Bones This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Baldur's Gate and the Dialectics of Plunder This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Baldur's Gate Temple Of Bhaal This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Balduran Founds a City This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Barkskin Recipe Imbibing a chunky, wood-grain tasting broth of Barkskin will make the drinker's flesh as hard as oak.

Book of Final Breath A slim ledger packed with rows of text. No matter how many pages are turned, there always seems to be another.

Bonded By Love - Husband's Diary This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Born to be Wild This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Broom and Bucket This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Burnt Journal Thick, fibrous webbing mats the cover, as if to seal the volume shut.

Chapel Records A annal of the dead, listing hundreds of departed souls.

Circus of the Last Days: Employees This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Corsairs of Luskan This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Crimes of the Moonmaiden This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Death & Divinity: A Godly Guide The spine of this heavy black book is inked with a chain of silver skulls.

Derryth's Journal This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Diary of Ketheric Thorm, Vol 1 A diary stamped with seven stars on its inner cover.

Disintegrating Journal An old journal, recently updated with details of an investigation into and old and 'grim' place.

Dispatches Ledger This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Druid Notebook An ageing notebook telling the fragmented story of an accidental death and a cursed blade.

Eilistraee: Lady Silverhair This book is redolent with the enticing smell of paper and ink.

Employee Pay Log The pay slips of all the employees of the Post-House. Capitalism at its most... capitally.

Evil's Ascent An academic print of a literary play, complete with extensive notes and annotations.

Eyewitness Account A transcript of an interrogation, stamped with the symbol of the Flaming Fist

Fables of Faerûn I: The Dimwitted Drow One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.

Fables of Faerûn II: The Daring Duergar One of a series of thin tomes illustrating simple lessons to readers of all ages.

Fables of Faerûn III: The Enticing Elder The spine of this heavy black hook is inked with a chain of silver skulls.