All Cold Damage Sources In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Cold Damage sources that you can find in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the Spell in the table below to learn more. Each post shows a tooltip with more information, including duration, properties, and other helpful information.

Item Description Damage Range Ray of Frost Call forth a frigid beam of blue-white light and reduce the target’s Movement Speed by 3m. 1d8 Cold 18m Hunger of Hadar Create a sphere of cold blackness, teeming with unknown horrors. Creatures starting their turn in the take 2d6 Cold damage. Creatures ending their turn in the area possibly take 2d6 Acid damage. The area is Difficult Terrain and creatures within are Blinded. 2d6 Cold 18m