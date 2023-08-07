All Extra Reach Weapons In Baldur’s Gate 3

Here’s a list of all the Weapons with the Extra Reach property in Baldur’s Gate 3. Click on the weapon in the table below to learn more about each individual item. Each post shows a tooltip with more information including damage, range, and other helpful information.
|Weapon
|Type
|Range
|Effect
|Glaive
|Melee Weapon
|2.5 m
|Halberd
|Melee Weapon
|2.5m
|Light of Creation
|Melee Weapon
|2.5m
|Deals an additional 1d6 Lightning damage. Chance to Stun the wielder unless it is a Construct
|Merregon Halberd
|Melee Weapon
|2.5m
|Pike
|Melee Weapon
|2.5m
|Pike +1
|Melee Weapon
|2.5m
|Sorrow
|Melee Weapon
|2.5 m
|Regret
The wielder takes 1 Psychic damage whenever they deal damage using this blade. As a bonus action, the wielder may cast Ensnaring Strike (Melee).